(Audubon) -- Audubon volleyball is off to an 8-3 start behind a mix of sophomores and seniors leading the way.
The Wheelers are on two-game skid after losses to Glidden-Ralston and Riverside but have posted wins over Panorama, Coon Rapids-Bayard, South Hamilton, Perry, Manson-NW Webster, South Central Calhoun, Spencer and Madrid.
"Overall, this season has been great," Audubon head coach Brandi Gruhn said. "We've been competitive and had some great games thus far. We've made sure the girls are conditioned. They've shown the work they put in this summer has been efficient. I've got an awesome group of girls that are playing good volleyball."
Senior Mattie Nielsen has led the Audubon offense with 107 kills while sophomore Harlow Miller adds 77 winners. Maddie Kasperbauer has 29 kills, and Addie Hocker has set up the offense with 212 assists.
"We have become an aggressive hitting team," Gruhn said. "Mattie Nielsen has put up some big swings for us and playing well. Our goal every night is to be aggressive. I think we've done that well.
Miller leads Audubon's defense in blocks with 11 while Nielsen has a team-high 81 digs.
"Our defense has improved over time," Gruhn said. "We've covered more. It's been great. We're working on being a defensive team and going after every ball."
The Wheelers have relied on three seniors -- Nielsen, Hocker and Michelle Brooks -- along with a mix of sophomores, such as Miller, Kasperbauer, Anna Larsen and Kadence Sporrer.
"I have a great group of girls," Gruhn said. "They're vibing well. Addie and Mattie have a lot of experience, so they've been great leaders. Having them on the floor all the time sets the bar. Their goal is to get along and play together. So far, that's going good."
The Wheelers are 0-1 in Western Iowa Conference action after their loss to Riverside. They'll look for their first conference win when they host Missouri Valley on Tuesday and Audubon on Thursday.
"Every night in our conference is a tough night," Gruhn said. "I'd like to see us continuing being aggressive. I just our girls to play our level of game. We have to make sure our net and blocks are up. I think our key to success is to always be on the attack. The more we swing, the better off we are."
Hear more with Coach Gruhn below.