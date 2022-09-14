(Audubon) -- Audubon volleyball coach Molly Lange has a solid mix and diversity of experience and ages that are blending well together so far this season.
“Every time out,” Lange told KMA Sports, “it feels like we’re getting better. The kids are responding well to me and my coaching, and we’re really just trying to do those little things consistently. Once we do those things, the bigger ones will fall in to place.”
The Wheelers are an even 6-6 overall and 0-2 in the Western Iowa Conference following a loss to KMAland No. 1 Missouri Valley on Tuesday evening. They also dropped a WIC match to Riverside while holding non-conference wins over Coon Rapids-Bayard, South Hamilton, Spencer, Perry, Glidden-Ralston and Madrid.
“Something we’re really doing pretty well right now is our serve receive,” Lange said. “I think that’s something the kids have really bought into. Our first ball kill, we have got to make sure we’re aggressive and coming out of the gate strong.”
Coach Lange, who is serving her second tenure with Audubon in an interim capacity with Brandi Gruhn on maternity leave, is getting contributions from several seniors and a number of underclassmen.
Junior Mattie Nielsen is averaging a team-best 3.5 kills per set while freshman Harlow Miller averages 2.0 kills and 1.0 blocks.
“(Nielsen) is definitely our go-to hitter,” Lange added. “Her numbers say so as well. (Miller) is our other go-to in the middle. She came in with a high level of knowledge and plays a lot of club volleyball.”
Junior Addie Hocker directs the offense with 6.0 assists per set, and seniors Kylee Hartl and Audrey Jensen top the team with 2.1 and 2.0 digs on average.
“(Hocker) is doing a fabulous job of running our offense,” Lange said. “(Jensen) is our libero that has really kind of controlled it in the back row the last couple weeks. (Hartl) is another back row player that is so solid.”
Other regulars for Coach Lange are seniors Sienna Albertsen, Kacie Anthofer, Rylee Brittan, Kali Irlmeier, Audrey Jensen and Madison Steckler and freshman Anna Larsen. Steckler, Lange says, has had a solid breakthrough campaign.
“She didn’t play as a sophomore,” Lange said of Steckler. “Last year, there was definitely a learning curve for her. She’s a well-known kid from track, and she just has springs (in her feet). She is there making a breakthrough.”
The Wheelers continue their tough early schedule in the WIC on Thursday when they travel to Tri-Center. On Saturday, they play in the Carroll Tournament. As the season progresses, Lange says improving her team’s out-of-system offense will be paramount.
“It’s getting better, and it’s way better than it was in August,” she said. “It’s something we’re continually pushing. When we get our passes up in front of the 10-foot line we can do some really good things, but that’s just not realistic for most teams a majority of the time.”
