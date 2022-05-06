(Audubon) -- Audubon senior Victoria Asmus will take her softball talents north in the fall to play at Morningside.
Asmus spoke with KMA Sports about her decision on Friday's Upon Further Review.
"I'm excited to continue playing softball," Asmus said. "I've always worked for this to be a long-term goal. For it to happen is exciting."
Asmus entered her senior season unsure of her collegiate future, but an opportunity with Morningside arose.
"It just happened," she said. "I went to Morningside for a visit. After that, their softball coach asked me if I would visit. I fell in love with their program and decided to go there."
Academics came first, but everything about Morningside appealed to Asmus.
"My biggest thing was to make sure they had my major, which they did," she said. "They have a good elementary education program. For the softball side, I liked how they did things. The girls are close, which reminds me of Audubon because we are all good friends. That reminded me of what I've always known."
Asmus expects to play in the outfield while providing a presence at the plate.
"The outfield is where I'm the most comfortable, but I'm going as a utility player," she said. "I feel like I'm best with a bat, but I read balls well in the outfield. You can always get better, so I'll work hard."
While at Morningside, Asmus hopes to soak in the college experience while setting herself for her next step in the teaching and coaching world.
Check out the full interview with Asmus below.