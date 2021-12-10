(Audubon) -- A vital part of Audubon's state semifinalist football team will take his talents to Buena Vista next year.
Matthew Beisswenger -- a standout kicker for the Wheelers -- joined Upon Further Review on Friday to discuss his decision to play football and run track at the Storm Lake school.
"It's a dream come true," Beisswenger said. "I've always had a dream of competing at the collegiate level. To do that is something I can only thank God for."
Beisswenger played wide receiver and kicker for Audubon last year, catching six balls for 160 yards and three scores, converting 43 of his 45 extra-point tries and booting 45 touchbacks. He says the Beavers were the first school to reach out to him.
"That was pretty cool. BV reached out to me again in September to get me on campus for a game day visit. After that, I think I just thought it was the right place for me."
Aside from the programs, many other things drew Beisswenger to Buena Vista.
"The campus was pretty," he said. "The distance from home was also something I really liked. All those components added a lot to BV and to why they were my decision."
Beisswenger says he initially planned on sticking to football collegiately, but persistence from his father convinced him to change his mind.
"I decided to run track to keep me in shape for football," he said.
While playing sports in college has been a dream, it didn't always seem likely for Beisswenger.
"The recruiting process for me was unique," he said. "I lived in Guatemala for 10 years, so running and playing college football was not an option. Moving back to the United States opened the doors for me to have the option to do sports in college."
While in Guatemala, Beisswenger played soccer, so kicking seemed like a natural fit for him when he joined the Wheelers' roster. But he's far from just a kicker.
"They've told me they want me at wide receiver," he said. "There's a need for a wide receiver. Hopefully, I'll be occupying one of those spots. They have a senior kicker. So I won't be kicking the first year, but who knows? I might."
Check out the full interview with Beisswenger below.