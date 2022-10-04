(Audubon) -- Audubon sophomore quarterback Aaron Olsen has had one of the biggest breakout seasons in KMAland this year.
Through seven games, Olsen has rushed for 793 yards, passed for 468 and accounted for 21 offensive touchdowns to lead the Wheelers.
“I didn’t think I’d have such a year like this,” Olsen admitted to KMA Sports. “Once I got in there in the first game, I was really nervous. I didn’t really think I’d get the ball this much.”
Olsen has got it plenty throughout the season, including in their recent 66-30 win over Coon Rapids-Bayard. The sophomore signal-caller rushed for 222 yards and five touchdowns while throwing for 82 in earning the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week award.
“It was great to get a win over (Coon Rapids-Bayard),” Olsen said. “We knew going in that CRB was pretty good, and we got some other people touches like Evan Alt and Manny Beisswenger, which is a lot different from the past. I’d been getting a lot of touches, and we knew we needed to give some to Manny and Evan. They did great.”
It’s never easy to follow one of the best players in school history, but that’s exactly what Olsen is doing this year in taking over for Gavin Smith, who graduated this past spring.
“It’s hard to follow in Gavin’s footsteps,” Olsen said. “He was a great leader for me last year. We stay in contact some still, and he tells me some tips. I’m still learning the game and trying to get it to slow down a bit. Gavin is a great leader and has taught me a lot. It’s definitely hard to follow (him).”
The Wheelers (3-4 overall, 3-1 8-Player District 10) have another tough task ahead of them this week when they travel to Mondamin for a matchup with KMA state No. 8 and KMAland No. 2 West Harrison (6-0, 5-0).
“West Harrison is really good,” Olsen said. “It’s a really needed win for us in the district. If we lose, the playoffs are questionable, but if we can get a win we’re likely to get it if we win against Woodbine the next week. They’re really good, and they’ve got a lot of athletes. They beat CAM, and we lost to CAM by a lot, but we see some things on film we think we can get them with.”
Listen to the complete interview with Olsen from Tuesday’s UFR linked below.