(Audubon) -- Audubon’s standout senior post Jaci Christensen will continue her basketball career at the next level with Iowa Central Community College.
Christensen, who signed with the Tritons in early November, joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Wednesday to talk about her decision.
“It worked out perfectly,” Christensen said. “Academically, I want to do interior design, and there’s not a lot of colleges that offer that. For me to play basketball, it would have to be a two-year. They have a really awesome coaching staff, all the facilities are new and nice and it’s not too far from home.”
One of the biggest obstacles for Christensen in making her decision was simply believing that she could play at the next level. Given her success as an All-Western Iowa Conference First Team choice, an IBCA All-Region pick, an all-district nomination from the IGCA and countless other awards, it was pretty clear she had a future in hoops.
“Last year, I went on a visit for basketball to Mount Marty, and that kind of opened the door for me,” she said. “As soon as I had that extra confidence, I figured if someone wants me and it’s (a good fit) then I would end up wanting to go there.”
Christensen put in 15 points on Tuesday night in a season-opening win over Missouri Valley. That was right around her average from her junior season when she scored 15.4 points and grabbed 11.2 boards per game. Clearly, Iowa Central – and other schools – had no questions on her abilities. And so it is, that Audubon’s double-double machine will play college basketball.
“I know there are a couple other girls going to (Iowa Central) that I get along well with,” Christensen added on her decision. “I’m really excited to play with (them). I really like the people that I’m going to be around, it’s a good location and a good place for me to start out playing (in college).”
Listen to much more with Christensen from Wednesday’s UFR in the audio file below.