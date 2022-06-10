(Audubon) -- Alex Foran won 36 games during his football career and Audubon. So it makes sense he wants to keep winning at the college level with Central.
"This has been a dream since freshman year," Foran said. "Central was the perfect fit, so it feels pretty good."
Foran was a multi-year contributor to an Audubon squad that reached a state championship game, two state semifinal appearances and compiled a 36-8 record in the last four years. His contributions led him to the confirmation he had what it takes to compete at the college level.
"Junior year, we had a strong team," he said. "I got my first camp invite in May. Offers came from there."
Foran chose Central over Wartburg, Buena Vista and Luther.
"The environment with the players and their welcomeness is why I chose Central," he said.
Their winning ways helped, too.
The Dutch went 12-1 last year and are 47-10 since 2016.
"They know how to win," Foran said. "At Audubon, we pride ourselves on knowing how to win. It's hard for me to go and lose somewhere. I'm too competitive. Going to a place that I know will be one of the best teams in the conference will help me a lot."
Foran hopes to contribute to the Dutch's success from the offensive line.
"I'll probably be an interior lineman," he said. "I'm a little shorter, so tackle might not be it, but we'll see in the fall."
The move to Central puts Foran back in the 11-man game, but he's comfortable with the transition because his high school position coach, Tyler Christensen, played football at Central.
"I know the first few weeks will be rough, but concept-wise, I'll be able to understand everything," he said. "I don't need to worry too much about my footwork. Just where I'm supposed to be. I'm going to try hard to work on my explosiveness. I got away with being bigger than a lot of people in 8-man."
Foran will join Audubon teammate Gavin Smith as well as fellow KMAlanders Gage Godsey (Bedford), Dawson Marshall (Lenox) and Johnathan Weaver (Lenox) at Central.
Check out the full interview with Foran below.