(Audubon) -- Audubon standout Aleah Hermansen found the school that fit her wants, her needs and her playing style.
Hermansen, who averaged 16.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.3 assists per game this past season with the Wheelers, will play her college basketball at Dordt.
“I had a couple different schools talk to me about basketball,” Hermansen said. “I went on multiple visits – some for basketball and some not for basketball. The final decision maker for me was when I went to a day of their basketball camp.”
Hermansen said she found relationships with many members of the coaching staff and her future teammates.
“The campus (was awesome),” she added. “It was all awesome, and I feel like that really sealed the deal for me.”
Another major positive for Hermansen was how Dordt’s style of play really fit her own style of play.
“They like to play fast,” she said. “They get up and down the court, and that’s how I like to play. I feel like when you can make that connection that really helped me with my decision.”
While Hermansen knows she will take her basketball talents to the Sioux Center school, there was a time she wasn’t entirely sure what her future would look like. The Dordt basketball program, though, crystallized things.
“I just kind of wanted to leave my options open,” she said. “I was waiting for opportunities to come up. I thought this was a great opportunity I didn’t want to let pass up. I wanted to have multiple opportunities just in case something fell through. I wanted to see what I liked and didn’t like, and I feel like Dordt is the right place for me.”
Hear much more with Hermansen from Thursday’s Upon Further Review linked below.