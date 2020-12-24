(Audubon) -- A strong finish to the 2020 portion of the basketball season earned Audubon junior Aleah Hermansen the most recent Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honor.
On Thursday, she joined Upon Further Review to talk about it.
Hermansen averaged 21.3 points for the Wheelers last week in bouts over Tri-Center, Boyer Valley and Logan-Magnolia.
She opened the week with 22 points, six steals, three rebounds and three assists in a win over Tri-Center. She then posted 22 points, three steals and three assists against Boyer Valley before capping the week with 20 points and three rebounds against Logan-Magnolia
While Hermansen earned the accolades, she is more than willing to share the credit to the entire team.
"We have a lot of good shooters," she said. "Being able to drive or get it back out has been working well for us."
Hermansen is averaging 16.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 steals per contest for the 2-5 Wheelers.
Scoring has always been a strength of her game, but Hermansen has improved her rebounding efforts, thanks to an emphasis on that.
"I have tried to work on that," she said. "But I feel like I haven't been as big of a rebounding threat as I should have been the last couple of years."
She has also been a staple in Audubon's defense, which has held opponents to 48.1 points per game.
"Our defense is pretty good overall," she said. "It gelled together. We just want to pressure the ball a lot. We've tried a couple of different defenses. We are still trying to figure it out, but I think it's getting better and helping us get some wins.
The Wheelers have been tested so far this season. Their five losses have come at the hands of Treynor, Underwood, AHSTW, Logan-Magnolia and South Central Calhoun, who are a combined 34-7.
"We had some really tough competition," Hermansen said. "But it wasn't going to stop us. We knew we just had to work that much harder and hopefully, get some wins before Christmas break, which we ultimately ended up doing."
Audubon returns to action on January 5th when they face Riverside, their first of three games in four days.
"We have a couple of scrimmages over Christmas break," Hermansen said. "We just need to keep staying focused and working hard. We are going to have to be ready to go out and play."
The complete interview with Hermansen can be heard below.