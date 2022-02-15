(Audubon) -- Audubon senior Aleah Hermansen has put up eye-popping numbers recently and hopes to continue that trend as her team is in the thick of the Class 1A postseason.
"We are feeling pretty confident," she said. "But you can't overlook anyone at this point in the playoffs. Everyone shows up with the same mindset."
The Dordt commit nearly averaged a triple-double last week with 25.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game in wins over IKM-Manning and Riverside. The latter was the Wheelers' Class 1A postseason opener, which they won, 71-26, behind 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists from Hermansen.
"We came out of the locker room ready to play," she said. "I feel like that showed and was a big confidence booster. It kinda crushed their momentum."
As a senior, Hermansen feels that cherishing every moment of this postseason run might have contributed to the team's fast start.
"We all know that any of these could be our last, so we have to come out ready to play," she said.
Jaci Christensen complements Hermansen with 13.7 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
"They started doubling Jaci, which opened up our shooters," Hermansen said about the game against Riverside. "When they collapsed on her, it opened up a lot of looks for the rest of our team."
The combo of Hermansen and Christensen has been a headache for many in the Western Iowa Conference.
"Teams have to put two people on her," Hermansen said. "So that helps to open up the outside. We have shooters on the outside. It makes us a threat."
Hermansen averages a team-high 18.7 points and 4.4 assists per game, but perhaps the most remarkable part of her stat line comes in her rebounding efforts, where she ranks second on the team with 7.5 boards per game.
"When they kick it out to our other shooters, it's easy for me to go try to get rebounds," she said. "I try to crash the boards to help Jaci a bit. I feel like it relieves pressure from her if I crash the board."
The Wheelers are playing some good basketball right now, which has Hermansen's confidence at an all-time high.
"That's been a big game-changer for me," she said. "I feel like that has made a lot more of my shots go in. I'm willing to take more shots. Now that I'm older, I know my role on the team better."
Hermansen hopes her prep career isn't over yet. She and her teammates can extend it on Tuesday night but must first get past Ankeny Christian.
The Eagles came out of the Bluegrass Conference with a 13-9 record and opened postseason play with a 48-38 win over Paton-Churdan. Hermansen feels the Wheelers must contain sophomore Chloe Roe (10.3 PPG, 5.8 RPG).
"We haven't had a lot of film on them," Hermansen said. "It seems like they get the ball into their post. She's their go-to. We have to figure out a plan to stop her."
Check out the full interview with Hermansen below.