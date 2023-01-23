(Audubon) -- Audubon’s Kali Irlmeier is set to be a multi-sport athlete at the next level with Buena Vista.
The Wheelers softball standout will continue pitching at the next level with the Beavers, but she is also going to trap shoot at the Storm Lake school.
“Trap shooting is kind of one of those things I didn’t necessarily plan on doing out of high school,” Irlmeier told KMA Sports. “Once BV picked up their program, it opened my eyes to the fact that I could do both of them.”
Irlmeier had another successful softball season in the circle as a junior, striking out 104 batters and pitching to a 1.74 ERA in 80 1/3 innings.
“I started to realize when I was about a sophomore in high school that I wanted to take pitching and softball to the next level,” Irlmeier said. “My pitching coach Beth Hagedorn said if I wanted to get into the recruiting process it’s better to do that now than later.”
Irlmeier says Buena Vista was always a school that stood out to her as she was growing up.
“That was the first college that I really reached out to,” she said. “Other colleges started reaching out to me as well, but they were kind of out of travel range. Once I got in touch with BV I fell in love with the school, the coaching staff and the team. It really clicked well.”
With a spot to take her multiple talents now solidified, Irlmeier did some reflection on how far she has come.
“My parents have always been my biggest supporters since day one,” she said. “Beth Hagedorn has really helped me out a lot. She’s been with me for multiple years and has really pushed me to be the best I can be. And all of my coaches really have shown me the determination it takes to go to the next level.”
Listen to the full interview with Irlmeier from Monday’s Upon Further Review below.