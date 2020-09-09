(Audubon) -- Audubon’s Grace Slater learned the importance of summer miles during her first two years of varsity cross country.
“I learned how much that matters to you in the season,” she told KMA Sports. “Putting in the work really can set you apart from others.”
Slater captured this week’s Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Female Athlete of the Week thanks to a pair of strong performances in the first four days of her junior cross country season.
The Audubon standout raced to a win in Redfield at the West Central Valley Invitational on Thursday. That followed a sixth-place finish in Logan on Tuesday.
“It felt really good (on Thursday),” Slater said. “My strategy was just to push myself hard to see what I could really do.”
Slater has qualified for the state meet in each of her first two seasons and took a major leap in her sophomore campaign, finishing 19th in Class 1A. With that result in mind, she put in plenty of time this summer.
“I think I was able to get in over 300 miles,” she said. “During the week, I would do long runs and then would have different workouts like hill repeats or track workouts to work on speed.”
Slater is slated to be back on a cross country course at AHSTW on Tuesday of next week. Listen to the complete interview from Wednesday’s UFR linked below.