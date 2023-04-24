(Audubon) -- Audubon senior Madison Steckler is having a strong senior season. Whenever it ends, her track career won't because she's headed to Iowa Western next year.
"I'm very excited," Steckler said. "I'm glad I'm taking this opportunity to make new memories and have new experiences with new teammates. I feel like it's going to be good for me."
Running track in college seemed unlikely for Steckler until recently.
"I didn't think about it until my junior year," she said. "I got recruited by a few different places. After that, I saw myself doing it. I started talking to different people and made a final decision."
Steckler had interest from multiple schools -- including Buena Vista, Concordia and William Penn -- before settling on the Reivers.
"I talked to a few coaches over the phone and made a couple of in-person visits," she said. "Choosing Iowa Western was the easiest for me because of how supportive the environment is. My teammates welcomed me. It was an easy decision Support and environment go hand-in-hand. It put it all together. They've had a lot of success. That makes me excited to go there."
Steckler has specialized in the mid-distance races at Audubon, but she might be more of a sprinter and hurdler in college. The junior college route allows Steckler to pursue another opportunity in two years if she wants. She's undecided at the moment.
"I'm just going with the flow and seeing where (Iowa Western) takes me," she said. "I just hope to get a good education, make good memories, meet new people and have a good time."
Check out the full interview with Steckler below.