(Audubon) -- Audubon standout runner Hannah Thygesen is rounding out her fantastic career with an eye towards her future at Buena Vista.
“It’s my last season, so I’m giving it all I’ve got,” Thygesen said of her senior year. “We’ve got some good girls this year and a lot of potential.”
Thygesen has been impressive in the middle distance events this year, posting the No. 5 time in KMAland in the 800 (2:27.52) while also ranking third in the Western Iowa Conference in the 400 (1:02.03).
The star senior has also been a key member of some of the area’s top relay teams, including the 800 and 1600 medleys, which rank third and first, respectively. While Thygesen’s success has continued on from the cross country season when she was honored on KMA Sports’ WIC All-Senior team, she’s been preparing for a future in running at Buena Vista.
“I had no clue where I wanted to go,” Thygesen said about the beginning of her recruiting process. “I told myself I wasn’t going to schedule any visits until the spring of my junior year, and then come February the BV coach texted me and wanted to get me on campus.”
Thygesen says she was able to visit the Storm Lake campus, and it was almost like a perfect fit for her.
“I fell in love with the campus, the coaches and the atmosphere,” she said. “I didn’t really feel like I was a guest there. They kind of made me feel like I was at home. That was very important to me.”
Thygesen also took a visit to Wartburg, but she was certain Buena Vista was the school for her.
“They really made me feel like a top recruit,” she added. “I knew they wanted me badly. They are building up a program, and I wanted to be a part of that. I kind of did that in high school, so I wanted to do that at the collegiate level.”
With Thygesen’s future set, she allowed for a moment of reflection of how far she has come in the last several years.
“I basically started in seventh grade because my friends were in it,” Thygesen said. “Then I started breaking records, and I was like, ‘Holy cow, I’m actually kind of good at this.’ It’s something that I could do without being coached. I tried basketball and volleyball, but track is kind of my thing. I rolled with it, and it brought me a lot of success.”
