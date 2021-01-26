(KMAland) -- Nebraska is still No. 5 while Creighton moved up one spot to No. 14 in the latest AVCA Volleyball Poll.
Wisconsin, Texas, Stanford and Kentucky all rank ahead of Nebraska, which has one first-place vote. Baylor, Minnesota, Utah, Penn State and Florida are the rest of the top 10.
Washington, Louisville and Purdue are ranked just ahead of Creighton while Notre Dame is No. 15 and followed by BYU ad Missouri. Georgia Tech, UCLA and Pittsburgh round out the top 20.
Kansas State is among others receiving votes. View the complete top 25 linked here.