(KMAland) -- Nebraska is back into the top 10 and Creighton is into the top 20 in the latest AVCA Division I Volleyball Coaches Rankings.
The Huskers moved up one spot to the 10 position while Creighton is up two to No. 20. View the latest rankings for regional conference schools below and the complete rankings linked here.
2. Texas (1) (same)
4. Wisconsin (up 1)
6. Baylor (up 1)
8. Purdue (down 2)
9. Ohio State (same)
10. Nebraska (up 1)
11. Minnesota (down 1)
15. Penn State (same)
20. Creighton (up 2)
Others RV: Illinois, Marquette, Michigan