(KMAland) -- Nebraska finished the volleyball season ranked No. 2 in the final AVCA Volleyball Coaches Poll.
National champion Wisconsin received all 64 first-place votes while Louisville, Pittsburgh and Texas rounded out the top five. Kansas is No. 19 in the final rankings, and Creighton is No. 22.
Other regional conference teams and their rankings are listed below:
6. Purdue
7. Minnesota
10. Baylor
11. Ohio State
16. Illinois
17. Penn State
19. Kansas
22. Creighton
View the complete top 25 linked here.