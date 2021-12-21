AVCA Volleyball Poll
Photo: Wikipedia

(KMAland) -- Nebraska finished the volleyball season ranked No. 2 in the final AVCA Volleyball Coaches Poll.

National champion Wisconsin received all 64 first-place votes while Louisville, Pittsburgh and Texas rounded out the top five. Kansas is No. 19 in the final rankings, and Creighton is No. 22. 

Other regional conference teams and their rankings are listed below:

6. Purdue

7. Minnesota

10. Baylor

11. Ohio State

16. Illinois

17. Penn State

19. Kansas

22. Creighton

View the complete top 25 linked here

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.