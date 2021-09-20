(KMAland) -- Nebraska volleyball dropped six spots to No. 12 and Creighton moved up one spot to aNo. 16 in the latest AVCA Division I Coaches Top 25.
Five Big Ten Conference schools are ranked in the top 12 and six are in the top 20. View the complete rundown of regional conference schools and their rankings below. Full rankings can be found linked here.
2. Wisconsin (same)
3. Ohio State (same)
7t. Purdue (up 2)
9. Minnesota (up 2)
10. Baylor (up 2)
12. Nebraska (down 6)
16. Creighton (up 1)
20. Penn State (same)
Others RV: Michigan