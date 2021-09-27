(KMAland) -- Six Big Ten Volleyball teams reside in Monday's AVCA Division I Coaches Top 25 while Creighton is also ranked.
Penn State was the biggest mover among regional conference schools, sliding up six spots from No. 20 to 14. The full rankings can be found here. View the complete rundown of regional conference schools and their rankings below.
4. Purdue (up 3)
5. Wisconsin (down 3)
7. Minnesota (up 2)
8. Ohio State (down 5)
9. Baylor (up 1)
12. Nebraska (same)
14. Penn State (up 6)
16. Creighton (same)
RV: Michigan, Maryland