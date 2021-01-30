(Red Oak) -- For the second time in a row, seventh in the last decade and 12th ever, the Creston/O-M wrestling team claimed the team title at the Hawkeye Ten Tournament.
"The Hawkeye Ten always means a lot to our program," Coach Cody Downing told KMA Sports. "It means a lot to do it two years in a row. It was a difficult year this year, but I'm super excited."
The Panthers tallied 257.5 points -- 72 better than runner-up Clarinda and claimed three individual championships while also posting four runner-up finishes.
"We preach everyday in the room to outwork everyone," said Kaden Bolton -- who was a champion at 152 pounds. "It showed today."
Bolton's first-period pin over Glenwood's Tate Mayberry handed the senior his first conference title after three heartbreaking finals losses.
"I just knew I needed to stick to my stuff and keep working," he said.
Teammate Triston Barncastle also captured his first conference title, doing so at 132 pounds thanks to a 9-6 decision over David Helton (St. Albert).
"I just took people into deep waters with our conditioning and wrestled smart matches," he said.
While Bolton and Barncastle posted their first conference championship, teammate Jackson Kinsella completed the hat trick with a win over Jesse Schwery (Harlan) in the 195-pound championship match.
"It's pretty cool," Kinsella said. "These guys love battling and love working hard. I love this team. We are having a lot of fun winning."
An up-and-coming Clarinda squad finished second in the conference despite a tight race. The Cardinals scored 185 points and received championships from Crew Howard (220) and Logan Green (285).
Howard's title, which came with a win over Cal Wanninger (Kuemper Catholic) earned the senior his second conference title.
"It feels good," Howard said. "My freshman year, I didn't do well. I got second my sophomore year, so to bounce back and win two is awesome. I just had to get to my offense and do what I needed to do."
Teammate Logan Green claimed a conference title in his first season of wrestling. Green did with some dramatics, too, pinning Chris Wilson (Creston/O-M) for his first tournament win.
"At first, it was something new," Green said. "Crew, Coach Bevins and everyone on the team has helped me get to where I am."
Atlantic finished third as a team with 182.5 and had one champion -- Joe Weaver at 126 pounds.
Weaver won arguably the match of the day, edging Harlan's Luke Musich by 9-8 decision. Weaver had to overcome a 5-0 deficit to secure the win.
"I just had to take my shots," Weaver said. "When I'm taking shots, I'm scoring. I started off slow, but had to fight my way back on my feet."
Glenwood's fourth-place finish in the team standings was paced by a pair of championships from the Mayberry family, as cousin Vinny and Mitch were champs at 106 and 182, respectively.
The cousins also grabbed the titles behind first-period pins. Vinny pinned Kaden Whipp (Clarinda) while Mitch stuck Andy Weis (Creston/O-M).
"I just go for everything," Mitch Mayberry said. "I have a gunslinger style. I went out there and took shots. If it worked, it worked. If it didn't, I just took another one."
Harlan finished fifth and received a conference title from Luke Freund at 113 pounds, who quickly pinned Christian Ahrens (Creston/O-M) in the finals.
"It feels great," Freund said. "I finally get my name on a banner in the wrestling room. I'm really happy about that."
Lewis Central's Tanner Wink (120) and Braylon Kammrad (160) won their bracket while their team finished sixth with 143 points.
"It's a big tournament, there's good competition, so it feels great to get the win," Kammrad said.
Kuemper Catholic's Shea Parkis repeated as a conference champion at 138 pounds. Parkis' title match was a doozy, as he edged fellow defending champion Brian Paul by 1-0 decision, riding Paul out for the entire third period.
"I felt like I was pretty good today," Parkis said. "I felt confident going into the last period. I could have put a leg in if needed."
Red Oak's Dawson Bond paced the Tigers' efforts in their own gym with a title at 145 pounds.
"It feels really good," he said. "Last year, I came up a little short."
Bond's title came in dominant fashion, using a flurry of points in the second period to beat Keaton Street (Creston/O-M).
"I was getting to my shots and moving constantly," he said. "As the year goes on, I'm gaining confidence."
The tournament's other title came from St. Albert's Cael McLaren, who did so at 170 pounds and became the Falcons' first conference champion since Wyatt Lewis in 2014.
"It feels pretty good to get that back to St. Albert," McLaren said about his title. "I had a bad night of wrestling on Thursday. I wanted to make sure I was focused and ready to go today, I did that."
Denison-Schleswig and Shenandoah did not have champions. The Monarchs were paced by a fourth-place finish from Hugo Medina at 120 pounds while Logan Dickerson was the highest-finishing wrestler for the Mustangs, taking fourth at 170 pounds.
The complete list of team scores, individual champions, a photo gallery from JC Moore Photography and video interviews with all 14 champions + Coach Downing can be viewed below. \
INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS
106: Vinny Mayberry (Glenwood)
113: Luke Freund (Harlan)
120: Tanner Wink (Lewis Central)
126: Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM)
132: Triston Barncastle (Creston/O-M)
138: Shea Parkis (Kuemper Catholic)
145: Dawson Bond (Red Oak)
152: Kaden Bolton (Creston/O-M)
160: Braylon Kammrad (Lewis Central)
170: Cael McLaren (St. Albert)
182: Mitch Mayberry (Glenwood)
195: Jackson Kinsella (Creston/O-M)
220: Crew Howard (Clarinda)
285: Logan Green (Clarinda)
TEAM SCORES
1. Creston/O-M (257.5)
2. Clarinda (185)
3. Atlantic-CAM (182.5)
4. Glenwood (177)
5. Harlan (162)
6. Lewis Central (143)
7. Kuemper Catholic (90)
8. St. Albert (85)
9. Red Oak (70.5)
10. Denison-Schleswig (46.5)
11. Shenandoah (32)