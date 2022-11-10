(Carroll) -- Kuemper Catholic’s dream volleyball season brought a Hawkeye Ten Conference championship and a trip to the state tournament for the first time in three years. Today, it also brings the KMAland Defensive Player of the Year.
Senior Sophie Badding ranked second in the entire state – all classes – with 169.0 total blocks while leading the Hawkeye Ten Conference with 1.4 swats per set.
“As a middle on a volleyball team, they’re really important to making it to your outside blocks,” Badding said. “Middles are always moving, and you’ve got to move quick and read the setter’s hands to know where it’s going. It was really crucial to me and to our whole team to get good blocks against the good teams, or to at least get a good touch so my back row can get it up.”
Badding did this more often than not, helping a Knights team to a brilliant 38-5 record and a perfect mark in the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
“I think being a 6-footer helps with (blocking),” Badding laughed. “Doing a lot of drills in practice. We were really big on blocking this year, and we really made that a priority to our team. Before each game, I told myself and always knew I’ve got to get there. Move my feet and make sure I get up and press over. You don’t want it flying out of bounds.”
Kuemper broke a three-year state tournament drought this season, and Badding says that was something they were heavily focused on from the beginning of the year.
“We all made a list of things we wanted to accomplish,” she said. “All of us seniors, we really made it important so everyone on our team, even the freshmen, sophomores and juniors, that we were going to make these accomplishments actually happen. Making it to state was the biggest one and winning the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
“It was going hard in practice every day and playing like it’s a game. Hustle and everything like that. So, it was just awesome to have that opportunity as a senior to do the things we wanted to do from the beginning.”
Badding, who also led the Knights in hitting with 2.7 kills per set and a .288 efficiency, was named by KMA Sports as the Hawkeye Ten Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Senior of the Year and landed on the Hawkeye Ten Elite, All-Senior Team and All-Defense Team.
“We’d been playing with these juniors our whole lives,” Badding said. “We’d been growing up playing volleyball. It’s always been the dream to make it to state. From the beginning of the season, we all just really told ourselves we wanted to make it there, and we made it happen.”
Finally, there’s one more part of the Badding story that needs to be mentioned. The 6-footer is happy, healthy and downright dominant on the volleyball court. Years ago, though, she had to overcome a battle no parent ever wants to see their children have to go through.
“Growing up, I had leukemia,” she said. “I just remember it from the pictures. My mom took a lot of pictures. It’s cool to see how many people were supporting me at such a young age. That support has stayed with me through life, and it’s just cool to see because not everyone has that story. I’m just a little different from everyone else, and it’s fun to see who has been by my side.”
Badding is the second Kuemper player to earn the KMAland Defensive Player of the Year award, joining Kalee Peter (2017). She also marks the third straight and fifth overall from the Hawkeye Ten Conference to claim the honor.
Listen to the full interview with Badding and check out the previous winners below.
