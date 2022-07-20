(Fort Dodge) -- The first state tournament game for the Twin Cedars softball team in 44 years was worth the wait for Saber fans on Tuesday.
The 1A No. 6 Sabers (27-3) knocked off defending state runner-up Lisbon (35-5) in a 2-0, eight-inning classic.
"It was an unbelievable softball game," Coach Zack Dunkin said. "Both sides went back and forth. The pitching was good, and the defense was even better. It came down to who would flinch first."
If the Sabers were nervous about their first trip to state since 1978, it didn't show while matching a Lisbon squad making its 11th state tournament appearance during that span.
"We try to emulate this stuff in practice," Dunkin said. "We've done this. We've won and lost games like this. The confidence and experience we have are what pushed us through."
"That was a really good team we played," senior pitcher Grace Bailey said. "It was huge to get that win, and now we're going to the semis."
Bailey played the hero for the second time in as many postseason games as she followed her walk-off hit in the regional final win over Sigourney with a two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning to break a scoreless tie.
"That was fun," Bailey said about her homer. "I was looking for one pitch. I wanted to get a hard ground ball. I didn't think it was gone. I saw it go out, and that was so exciting."
"We talked about being patient," Dunkin said. "And then she got a pitch. She usually doesn't miss when she gets a pitch."
Bailey's memorable extra-inning home run probably wouldn't have happened if not for her gritty pitching performances in the sixth and seventh innings to keep the game scoreless.
Lisbon loaded the bases in the sixth inning but couldn't scratch a run across. The Lions then put two runners on in the seventh inning, but neither could score, prompting free softball in Fort Dodge.
"I was trying to stay relaxed," Bailey said. "I was never really nervous. They're a good team, but I kept my composure and forced ground balls."
Twin Cedars catcher Rylee Dunkin led the eighth inning with a leadoff walk, stole second and then reached third on an error before Bailey's homer drove her in.
Bailey then stifled Lisbon's comeback attempt to secure the win and her team's spot in a state semifinal.
Bailey finished the evening with two strikeouts on four hits with just two walks while her offense accounted for eight hits, including two apiece from Jillian French, Chloe Durian and Brooke Roby.
"It means the world to them, which means the world to me," Coach Dunkin said about the win. They've worked so hard for this. We've proved the softball we've played isn't a fluke."
The Sabers are one win away from a spot in the Class 1A state title game. They hope to earn that spot Wednesday night when they face Martensdale-St. Marys, who knocked off defending state champion Newell-Fonda on Tuesday.
The two KMAland schools met on June 13th, and Twin Cedars won 3-0.
"I expect them to come out gunning for us," Dunkin said.
"Martensdale is a good team," Bailey said. "We'll have to play our top game to beat them."
Martensdale-St. Marys/Twin Cedars is a 7:30 first pitch Wednesday evening. Trevor Maeder will have reports on Twitter (@TrevMaeder96).
Check out the full interviews with Bailey and Coach Dunkin below.