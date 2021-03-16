(KMAland) -- Trey Baker, Ryan Blum and Josh Dix were all named First Team All-State members in their respective class on Tuesday morning by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.
Baker was picked to the Class 1A team while Blum is on the Class 3A squad and Dix was picked to Class 4A. In addition, Raydden Grobe, Jake Layman and DaVares Whitaker were second team choices, and Leyton Nelson and Sid Schaaf were tabbed to the third team.
View the list of KMAland athletes selected to an IPSWA All-State team below.
FIRST TEAM
Trey Baker, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (CLASS 1A)
Ryan Blum, SR, Glenwood (CLASS 3A)
Josh Dix, JR, Abraham Lincoln (CLASS 4A)
SECOND TEAM
Raydden Grobe, JR, AHSTW (CLASS 2A)
Jake Layman, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (CLASS 3A)
DaVares Whitaker, JR, Sioux City East (CLASS 4A)
THIRD TEAM
Leyton Nelson, SR, Tri-Center (CLASS 1A)
Sid Schaaf, SR, Treynor (CLASS 2A)