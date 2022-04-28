(KMAland) -- A pair of top-six finishes in the shot put highlighted the KMAland activity on the first day of the Drake Relays.
Those showings came from Bedford's Emily Baker and Kuemper Catholic's Kenzie Schon.
Baker edged Schon by one spot thanks to a toss of 39-11.50, earning her a fifth-place finish.
"It feels good," Baker said. "It wasn't my best throw, but I tried my hardest. I feel good about where I'm at. I need to go home and work harder. I went in trying to do my best."
Schon finished sixth with a toss of 39-04.25.
"I'm grateful to be here and experience today because not many people get to," she said. "I mentally prepared throughout the week and knew what I needed to do to perform my best."
Schon's performance at the Blue Oval was stellar, but she hopes her next trip to Drake -- which hopefully comes at the state meet -- is even better.
"I'm trying to do the best I can each and every day," she said.
Clarinda's Tadyn Brown put together a strong performance in the long jump, taking 12th with a leap of 21-01.00.
"I can do better than that," Brown said. "I'll come back in three weeks and do better. It was nice to come here and jump before state. It (his jump) would have won me a lot of meets, but I didn't PR today. I'll PR when I come back here in three weeks."
Sioux City East's Kaia Downs finished 15th in the 3000 in a time of 10:19.36.
"I had a season PR, so that's important," she said. "I went out fast, and I kinda feel it. It was definitely a learning curve. I think I got well. But around lap four or five, I let them get away. But a season PR isn't anything to be sad about."
Underwood's Alizabeth Jacobsen participated in Thursday's high jump, but did not clear the opening height of 5-00.00.
"I let my nerves get the best of me," she said. "It wasn't what I wanted, but I'm glad I made it."
Thursday's performance motivates Jacobsen for the rest of the season.
"This will help me," she said. "Hopefully, I can make it back to state and have a better experience. This motivates me to want to do better next time and push myself to get higher."
Bishop Heelan had a pair of athletes compete and post top 10 finishes. Aiden Kuehl was seventh in the boys long jump with a leap of 21-08.50, while Taylor Jochum was second in the girls high jump after clearing 5-07.00.
LeMars' Brandon VanderSluis finished third in the boys discus with a toss of 180-06.00, and Sioux City North had three runners in the boys 3200, led by Will Lohr's eighth-place day in 9:15.98. Teammates Gabe Nash and Natnael Kifle finished 16th and 18th in respective times of 9:27.75 and 9:34.96.
Two Griswold graduates competed at the collegiate level on Thursday. Current Iowa State runner David Thompson finished 13th in the men's 1500 (3:48.26), while KMA Sports Hall of Famer Rebekah Topham ran the 3000 steeplechase as an unattached entry and finished 13th in 10:41.24.
"It wasn't my best," Topham said. "It wasn't what I hoped. The first half was good. I felt decent, but then I hit a wall, and my body got heavy. I didn't feel myself. The (steeplechase) definitely isn't easy."
Action at the Drake Relays resumes on Friday morning at 8. Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will have reports throughout the day.
