(Hastings) -- The 1A No. 5-rated West Harrison boys basketball team passed its latest test with flying colors Monday night.
The Hawkeyes (14-1) wasted little time, got everybody involved and cruised to an impressive 77-52 win over East Mills (16-3) in a highly-anticipated non-conference contest.
"This was our best team effort," West Harrison head coach Rowdy Evans said after the game. "Maybe some guys had better individual games. But as a team, this was our best of the season for sure."
The Hawkeyes raced to a 12-2 lead behind four quick 3-pointers. Junior guard Mason McIntosh hit two of those early treys, buried three in the first quarter and finished with four converted triples to end the contest with 12 points.
"It was big for us," McIntosh said. "We started to heat up and stayed hot for a while."
East Mills settled in after the slow start and cut the deficit to 15-10, but West Harrison closed the first quarter with a 10-3 stretch to take a 25-13 lead into the second.
A 13-2 run to start the second half gave the Hawkeyes a 30-point lead, effectively putting the game out of reach.
Five West Harrison players finished the night in double figures. Koleson Evans (15), Brady Melby (12), Nolan Birdsall (11) and Sage Evans (10) joined McIntosh in double digits.
"We have confidence in the other players," McIntosh said. "We just swing the ball, get open shots and get good looks."
"We've been playing together forever," Koleson Evans said. "We've had plenty of time to know how each other plays."
Aside from 10 points, Sage Evans did the dirty work for his team with 18 rebounds and 10 assists for his first triple-double of the season after 12 double-double performances in his team's first 14 games.
"Every time I hit someone, it felt like they hit the shot," he said. "It made my life easier because they couldn't collapse."
"He's a threat to do it every night," Coach Evans said. "He has no trouble giving up a good shot to get somebody else a great one."
East Mills star Mason Crouse exploded for 25 points, but West Harrison's defense didn't make it easy on him.
"He's a heckuva ball player," Coach Evans said. "I thought we made him work for them. We were trying to make him a shooter instead of letting him get to the basket."
Braden West added eight points for East Mills. West Harrison hasn't lost since their eight-point defeat to 2A No. 1 Western Christian on December 12th. The Hawkeyes have won their games since by an average of 33.1 points per game. They hope to continue that dominance on Tuesday against Ar-We-Va, who they beat 74-32 on December 20th.
"We need to keep the momentum going," Coach Evans said. "There's things we can work on, but we just need to keep playing."
Click below to view the full interviews with McIntosh, Koleson Evans, Sage Evans and Coach Rowdy Evans.