(Ashland) -- The Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team rolled through the 2021-22 season. Now they hope for a big week in Lincoln at the Class C1 State Tournament.
The Bluejays' state tournament berth is their fourth in program history and second in the past three years after losing to Adams Central in a district final last season.
"When we started the year, we had high aspirations," said Coach Jacob Mohs. "You hope to make it through the year healthy and strong. We were fortunate for the most part."
"We just had a great overall season and got better each week. The kids did a good job of focusing, improving and getting better. We are excited about the opportunity to get back to Lincoln."
The Bluejays (24-1) returned to state with a dominant 71-32 win over Minden in a district final. The blowout win was their 24th by double digits and their 15th by more than 30 points.
"Our guys got after it defensively," Mohs said. "We try to apply a lot of pressure to make teams uncomfortable and do things they don't want to do. We did that in the district final."
The win in the district final closely resembled their other 23 victories this season, with stingy defense and a balanced offense.
Senior Cale Jacobsen leads the Bluejays' offense. Jacobsen averaged 23.8 points per game as a sophomore but missed his junior season with an injury. Jacobsen came back this year to average 16.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
"He came back strong and healthy," Mohs said. "He's been completely unselfish and has turned into a pass-first guy. It starts with him and trickles down to everyone else."
Brooks Kissinger (11.6 PPG), Max Parker (10.9 PPG) and Evan Shepard (8.5 PPG) have benefitted from Jacobsen's pass-first mentality, which Mohs says has rubbed off on his teammates.
"We take a lot of high-percentage shots," Mohs said. "When you are unselfish and take good shots, that's a key to success."
The Bluejays play in a C1 quarterfinal on Tuesday afternoon against Ogallala. The Indians (23-3) are a regular at the state tournament. This year's trip is their 25th in program history and fourth in the last five years."
"They're an experienced group, so they probably aren't going to be rattled by the experience," Mohs said. "They like to play fast, so we have to match their intensity while also playing under control."
Mohs says handling Ogallala's up-tempo approach might be the difference between winning or losing on Tuesday.
"We have to stay mentally tough and play our game," Mohs said. "At this point in the year, you have to take care of the basketball. We have to defend and make sure they are working for their baskets. I think those are our keys to success."
Matt McMaster (@MattMcMaster62) has reports from Ashland-Greenwood/Ogallala on Tuesday afternoon at 1:30. Check out the full interview with Coach Mohs below.