(Leon) -- A balanced and unselfish lineup has clicked for the Central Decatur boys basketball program in its 6-0 start.
"It's been a challenging first half of the season to get everything together," Coach Curtis Boothe said. "We have lots of seniors that have led us. We're headed in the right direction. It's just a matter of putting it together each night."
The Cardinals have put it together in their first six games -- wins over Centerville, East Union, Lamoni, Lenox, Southeast Warren and Mormon Trail. Thursday's triumph over a previously unbeaten Mormon Trail squad was particularly impressive for the Cardinals.
"We knew it was going to be a competitive game," Boothe said. "They execute well. It was just a matter of boxing out. They hurt us early, but we got things going."
Central Decatur's 62-54 win over Mormon Trail was their second win by less than 10 points in seven days.
"It comes down to execution at the end," Boothe said. "Down the stretch, we have to execute and run things right on offense. Getting stops on defense is the key at the end."
The Cardinals are a balanced bunch offensively. Jack Scrivner averages 14.3 points per game to lead the offense. Gunnar Smith (11.8 PPG), Sam Boothe (11.2 PPG) and Kyle Linhart (11.0 PPG) also average double figures.
"We have eight guys in our rotation," Boothe said. "Any of them can step up on a given night. It's just a matter of who steps up. We've had three or four leading scorers. Their unselfishness is the biggest thing. I was worried the returning starters would feel they'd have to do everything. That hasn't been the case."
Their offensive success comes after losing last year's top two scorers -- Matthew Boothe and Trey Hullinger.
"I think we're on par," Boothe said. "We have some areas to improve, but I was hoping we'd be here by Christmas. We had a lot of guys back that were ready for this challenge. That's why we're playing well right now."
Scrivner also leads the Cardinals in rebounds with 9.0 boards per game. Kyle Linhart adds 6.2, while Boyd and Kevin Linhart add 4.2 per contest. Boothe hopes his team can improve their rebounding techniques over the Christmas break.
"We preach boxing out every day," Boothe said. "We just need to be more consistent with it."
The Cardinals conclude the 2022 portion of their slate on Tuesday against Chariton. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Boothe.