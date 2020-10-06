(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln's impressive season took another step last week when they notched their fifth victory for the first time since 2013.
Now they will look for their first season of six wins or more since 2010.
The Lynx's fifth victory came in a dominant 51-13 victory over rival Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson. The offense churned in the win, posting 406 yards of offense, including 254 through the air.
"I thought we connected on the deep ball pretty well," Coach John Wolfe said. "It kind of opened things up. We also had guys make plays with their feet. We were pretty happy offensively."
Friday's victory for the Lynx was a sign that Coach Wolfe's team is finding some consistency, which is what he's been striving for.
"We are definitely getting better," he said. "Consistency is a tough thing. Everybody struggles with that. They understand that we need to play four quarters, but you got to play one play at a time, too. You can't take any plays off. We are going to continue to work and harp on that, but we've certainly seen some growth out of our kids."
AL has shown the ability to beat teams in multiple different ways. Their 252 passing yards against TJ comes only two weeks after they rushed for 433 yards in a blowout win over Sioux City.
The offense has been balanced all season for the Lynx with 728 passing yards and 1,339 rushing yards. Their balance is something Coach Wolfe hopes can play into his team's favor down the stretch.
"They certainly work together," he said. "If you can open things up in the passing game, that certainly softens the defense upfront so you can run the ball better and vice versa. We've gotten better as the year has gone on. Hopefully, we can continue to do so."
Senior quarterback Lennx Brown has navigated the offense throughout the season. The reigning Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week has posted over 1,100 total yards of offense and 16 touchdowns this season. He scored five total touchdowns in AL's win over TJ.
"I thought he read incredibly well," Wolfe said of Brown. "He's been working hard on connecting on the deep ball and that's come a long way, but more than that, I was impressed with him reading the field. There were a few times we went to our second or third receiver and had some big throws. I think that's what I left the most impressed with. He always impresses with his feet, but I liked his vision Friday."
Wolfe is hoping for another stellar game from his signal-caller when they face Sioux City East Friday night. The Black Raiders are currently 5-1 on the season and ranked No. 9 in the latest Radio Iowa poll.
"They're a well-coached football team," Wolfe said. "The thing we are noticing is some of the changes they've made. They've gotten better. We got to get better in practice and be ready for a great ballgame against a well-coached football team."
Like the Lynx, Sioux City East also has a balanced offense. The Black Raiders have thrown for almost 1,200 yards while adding 950 yards on the ground. Wolfe is hopeful his team can make them one-dimensional.
"We want to stop the run and they have a bruising tailback that is going to present some challenges," he said. "And we got to be up for it. We want to stop the run and force them into a situation where they have to throw the ball. We know they have some athletes, but so do we."
Offensively, Wolfe feels his team needs to control the trenches.
"It's always up front," he said. "That's going to be big for us. We are still going through the breakdowns, but we feel like we've got a pretty good plan going into this thing and we've got to have a good week of practice."
Derek Howard will be in Council Bluffs providing updates as part of KMA Sports' week seven coverage, which begins at 6:20 and runs through midnight on KMA-FM 99.1 and KMA 960. The complete interview with Coach Wolfe can be heard below.