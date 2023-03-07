(Johnson) -- Johnson-Brock boys basketball makes its fourth state tournament trip in the past six years when they face Howells-Dodge in a Class D1 state quarterfinal Wednesday evening.
While the Eagles (22-4) have grown accustomed to ending their season in Lincoln, they hadn't done so since 2020. They nearly made it last year, but lost to Dundy County Stratton in a district final. This year, they left little doubt in a district final, rolling to a 51-19 win over Sandy Creek.
"We had to play strong defense," Johnson-Brock head coach Lucus Dalinghaus said. "At halftime, we were only up nine. We talked about playing our game and putting some pressure on them. Once we did that, it turned into a nice run for us. It was a good district final win for us."
The win was Johnson-Brock's fifth consecutive. They dropped four regular season games to Palmyra, Parkview Christian, Tri County and Freeman. Those four teams combined for an 84-20 record and two state qualifications. The Eagles found themselves in early deficits in two losses before nearly completing the comeback.
"We had to learn how to close out games," Dalinghaus said. "Each of those four losses led us to where we're at today."
Senior Camden Dalinghaus leads the Eagles with 12.8 points per game, while Nic Parriott averages double figures with 10.0 points per game. Sloan Pelican (8.5 PPG), Brody Koehler (7.0 PPG), Casen Dalinghaus (6.0 PPG) and Lucas Behrends (4.7 PPG) also contribute to the Eagles' lineup.
"We're so balanced," Coach Dalinghaus said. "Our starting five have picked up the slack at different times. We don't have any super stars. We just have a lot of guys that like to play together and want to win."
The Eagles open the state tournament with Howells-Dodge (20-6).
"Their a physical, aggressive team," Dalinghaus said. "They make a living on the boards. We have to match their physicality."
Not getting star-struck by the big stage of the Devaney Center is vital for Johnson-Brock.
"We're going to have to settle down," Dalinghaus said. "The state tournament is a new atmosphere, and we have a young team. (We need to) run some things we know can be successful."
Nick Stavas has reports from Johnson-Brock/Howells-Dodge Wednesday night. Check out the full interview with Coach Dalinghaus below.