(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central football has been workmanlike in the postseason, and it has the Titans on the brink of the first state championship in program history.
"When you set out at the start of the season, your ultimate goal is to have a shot at a state championship," said Lewis Central Coach Justin Kammrad. "We are very fortunate to have won some football games to put ourselves there. I'm extremely proud of our kids and coaches. It's so exciting."
The Titans (10-2) reached the Class 4A title game with a 35-10 victory over Waverly-Shell Rock in the semifinals. The victory was the latest of impressive triumphs in the postseason, joining a 46-14 blowout win over Spencer and a 35-21 victory over Indianola, avenging one of their two regular-season losses.
The success has come behind a precise offense that devastates opponents both through the air and on the ground. Coach Kammrad's son, Braylon, has tossed for 2,385 yards and 23 touchdowns this season. Junior Luciano Fidone is Kammrad's favorite target with 47 snags for 701 yards, while Brayden Loftin (40 catches for 577 yards and 6 scores) and Blake Cyboron (17 receptions for 355 yards and 2 TDs) are outside threats.
Jonathan Humpal sparks the ground game with 1,340 yards and 23 scores, including 293 and six in the past two games.
"We try to be as balanced as possible," said Coach Kammrad. "This allows us to take shots when we can and run the football. When you run effectively, it opens up so many things in the passing game. Our guys do a good job of sticking to the plan and waiting for things to open up. When they do, they've made plays."
Defensively, the Titans have made life tough on opposing offenses since a nail-biting 38-37 shootout win over Winterset in the regular-season finale.
Senior Wyatt Hatcher has a team-high 56 tackles while Nick Miller leads all of Class 4A with 13.5 sacks. Parker Matiyow, Hunter Deyo, Payton Ludington, Dallas Davis, Ethan LeMaster, Witte, Boston Hensley, Marcus Duncan and Chase Wallace also play a role in the Titans' defensive success.
"They've played fast and confident," Kammrad said about his defense. "That's half the battle. They're making plays and doing what we need to do. We play aggressive but assignment sound. The kids understand the finer details. That's what has gotten us here so far."
Lewis Central's last two opponents averaged just over three yards per carry on 59 tries against the Titans' vaunted defense. They hope to parlay their success against the run into Thursday's state championship game against Cedar Rapids, Xavier.
The Saints (11-1) pounded the rock 49 times for 189 yards in a 40-14 semifinal defeat of Winterset, and senior quarterback Alex Neal tossed for 155 yards and two touchdowns.
"You can't say enough good things about them," Kammrad said about Xavier. "They are well-coached and have good athletes. They are really darn good."
The Titans and Saints have met once -- a 37-13 Xavier win in the Class 3A semifinals in 2018. The Saints used that win to catapult them to their second consecutive state title and third in program history.
"The faces are new, but some of the schemes are the same," said Coach Kammrad. "Obviously, we each have some wrinkles. We have to be prepared and execute on both sides of the ball to give us a shot."
Lewis Central has been a second-half team in each of their last two games, scoring 21 and 28, respectively. Coach Kammrad hopes his team can shift their recent second-half success into the first half when the bright lights shine on the Titans Thursday night.
"You have to weather the storm and find out what each team is trying to do," he said. "There are going to be some ups and downs. The team that weathers those will be the team that wins. It's always the little things. That's what it's going to come down to on Thursday."
Hear live play-by-play of Lewis Central/Xavier on Thursday at 7:00 on KMA-FM 99.1 with Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore. Check out the full interview with Coach Kammrad below.