(Council Bluffs) -- The St. Albert boys shared the wealth on Tuesday night, which resulted in another trip to a substate final behind a 62-48 victory over West Harrison in a Class 1A District 16 Final.
Tuesday's triumph was just the latest of clutch postseason performances from the Falcons.
"I'm just really proud of how our kids have stepped up during the postseason," Coach Larry Peterson said. "Everything we do is to get ready for the postseason. I'm really proud of our senior leadership."
The Falcons (11-12) relied on a pressure defense throughout the night -- of which West Harrison had not seen throughout the season.
"We wanted to mix the defenses up and keep them confused a bit," Peterson said. "We watched an unbelievable amount of film on them. Being able to switch defenses, we thought it would make things tough on them and it worked out well."
St. Albert led 19-12 after one. The Falcons had an answer every time West Harrison whittled the lead down to four or five, quickly expanding it back to eight or nine. St. Albert held a 34-29 lead in the waning seconds when an empty West Harrison possession set the stage for a Carter White 3-pointer at the buzzer, which pushed the Falcons' lead to 37-29 heading into the break.
West Harrison cut the lead to five early in the second half and had a chance to make it a one-possession game. St. Albert made them pay, creating separation with a 49-39 lead heading into the fourth.
They kept West Harrison at arm's length and chewed the clock en route to the district championship.
While the defense was chaotic, the offense was efficient with four players reaching double figures.
Senior Sam Rallis led the way, scoring 21 points, 14 of which were in the second half.
"Transition points are what we do," Rallis said. "When we get in transition, it helps us a lot."
White and Connor Cerny scored 12. Cy Patterson added 11.
"We just have so many weapons, it's hard to stop us," White said.
"We have a lot of athletes and we use those well," Rallis said. "Not a lot of us are basketball players, but we are athletes."
The Falcons' well-rounded is further vindication that they are peaking at the right time.
"We are starting to play a lot better," Peterson said. "At any time, we have guys that can step up. That makes us a tough matchup. They are starting to gel."
Koleson Evans led West Harrison with 17 points. Sage Evans had 13 and Grant Gilgen had seven. The loss was West Harrison's first since December 22nd -- snapping a 15-game winning streak. The Hawkeyes' season ends at 18-6. Two starters -- Gilgen and Brecken Pavlik -- played in their final game.
St. Albert is one win away from their 15th state tournament appearance in school history. The only thing standing in their way is Grand View Christian, who the Falcons will face Saturday night in a Class 1A Substate 8 Final.
Saturday's high-stakes showdown will be the second of the season between the two squads. GVC was a 57-48 victor in their January 9th meeting as part of the MAC Shootout.
"We can play with them," Peterson said. "They jumped out to an 11-0 run to start the game, we answered with an 11-0 run. We can play with them. We have to be really disciplined with what we do, but the boys are ready."
Click below to view complete interviews with White, Rallis and Coach Peterson.