(Avoca) -- A senior-laden lineup not afraid to shy away from physicality has posted a dream season for AHSTW football. Now, the Vikings hope to finish the memorable year in Cedar Falls.
"We're feeling really good," Coach GG Harris said. "We're one of eight (left in Class A). We're proud of that accomplishment. We feel we've earned the opportunity to be here. We're going to seize this opportunity and give everything we've got."
AHSTW qualified for a Class A state quarterfinal behind a 35-14 win over Southwest Valley last week. The Vikings (10-0) stymied Southwest Valley's run-first offense to only 4.4 yards per carry on 39 hauls.
"We responded in a multitude of ways," Coach Harris said. "They went 18 plays in nine minutes to make it a one-score game, and we didn't panic. That's our maturity and everything coming together."
An opponent like Southwest Valley forces teams to play a physical-natured style. That's an area where Coach Harris feels his team has exceeded his expectations this year.
"They enjoy getting a little nasty and being tough when we need to," he said. "If we stop the run, we give ourselves a chance. Not only have they made that a point, they like it. We have embraced being physical and fast to contact for 170 plays."
AHSTW's run defense gets perhaps its toughest test of the season on Friday night when they face Lynnville-Sully in a Class A state quarterfinal.
The Hawks (10-0) have rushed for 2613 yards and 48 touchdowns while averaging 8.8 yards per carry this season. Their success comes from an unorthodox look -- a shotgun variation of the Wing T.
"They pull people left and right and sometimes both ways," Harris said. "You don't know which guy is getting the snap. They run plenty of fake handoffs and double handoffs. They do what they do well. It will be a big test for our guys to not let their eyes wander. We have to win some matchups."
Junior Corder Noun Harder leads Lynnville-Sully's attack with 1,649 yards and 26 touchdowns.
"They're a really tough matchup, but we're excited for the challenge," Harris said. "If we take their first and second option away, it allows us to pin our ears back on defense and create some uncomfortableness on their side."
AHSTW has plenty of experience against run-heavy teams this year. While it looked different, Coach Harris feels his team's preparation against Southwest Valley, Mount Ayr, Logan-Magnolia, Westwood and Earlham prepares them for the task presented by Lynnville-Sully's explosive ground game.
"They all had their own niche we had to prepare for," he said. "Preparing for a new team is a skill. If we aren't prepared for the run by now, I don't know what will prepare us. We've had guys have to play a lot of different techniques, so our guys are excited for that."
Offensively, the Vikings have leaned on the Sternberg brothers all season. Kyle Sternberg has thrown for 1,684 yards, 24 touchdowns and zero interceptions while completing 66.9% of his passes. Luke Sternberg has a team-high 1,711 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns.
"We have to maintain balance," Harris said. "We want to control the tempo. Whether that means sustaining a drive or getting guys in space, we're going to take what the defense gives us. We just have to be effective and efficient. If we do that effectively, I like our chances."
Trevor Maeder and Jan Harris have the call of AHSTW/Lynnville-Sully on the KMAX-Stream Friday night.