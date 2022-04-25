(Treynor) -- Treynor boys soccer is in the middle of a seven-match win streak behind an opportunistic offense and tough defense.
The Cardinals currently sit at 8-1 with eight regular-season matches remaining.
"I feel great about how the season is going," said Treynor Coach Jason McIntosh. "I couldn't be happier with how things progressed."
Coach McIntosh's team has wins over Harlan, Des Moines North, Tri-Center, Missouri Valley, Riverside, Creston, Underwood and Kuemper Catholic. They have not lost since April 2nd and have not allowed a goal in their last seven wins.
Ryder Davidson, Danny Kinsella, Alan Young and Jaret McIntosh have sparked the Cardinals' frugal defense by posing as a formidable quartet in the back line.
"We have four strong defenders in the back that are difficult to beat," Coach McIntosh said. "They work together well. Our goalkeepers haven't had to make many saves because those four are playing fast, physical and smart."
Sophomore Charlie Schrage and junior Nate Petersen have split time in the goalie box this year. Schrage has allowed seven goals and managed 30 saves, while Petersen has surrendered one goal and muscled eight saves.
Offensively, 13 different players have scored goals, led by Thomas Schwartz's 10. Andrew Kellar and Sam Burmeister have added nine apiece, while Brock Poland and Owen Mieska have been frequent goal-scorers with eight and three, respectively.
"I don't have to worry about one kid having a bad game," McIntosh said. "We are dangerous from all angles. We're scoring goals to our defensive line, so we are tough to keep out of the net."
The Cardinals' offensive versatility comes after replacing last year's KMAland Soccer Player of the Year, Keaton Mann.
"It was a concern coming into the season, but we had a young team last year," McIntosh said. "I knew we had nine or 10 guys that could share the wealth."
The recent run has been impressive, but Coach McIntosh feels his team hasn't peeked.
"We are getting better every game," he said. "I'm excited to see where we can end up."
The Cardinals have matches with Conestoga (Monday), Denison-Schleswig (Tuesday), Logan-Magnolia (Thursday) and Abraham Lincoln (Friday) this week.
"We just need to keep grinding," McIntosh said. "We just keep pushing ourselves. I'm excited about the tests, and I think the boys are ready for the challenge."
Check out the full interview with Coach McIntosh below.