(Stuart) -- AHSTW (21-2) boys basketball will once again appear in a substate final after taking down Van Meter (16-7) 64-49 in the Class 2A District 13 title game Tuesday.
“It was a great game,” AHSTW senior forward Brayden Lund said. “We really executed our game plan well. We knew [Van Meter] was really athletic and stout defensively, so we came out and really wanted to make them have tough closeouts when they were on defense. When we combined that with really confident shooting, which we haven’t done a whole lot this year, it just worked really well for us.”
While Lund paced the Vikings with 19 points, AHSTW’s win came as a product of a full team effort. Kyle Sternberg dropped 14, while Nick Denning and Ryan Wedemeyer each scored 10.
“[My offense came from] other people knocking down shots,” Lund said. “It opened me up. Credit to other guys for stepping up and knocking down big shots. It was awesome to see that. Everyone was shooting with confidence. When one of us made a three, it kind of made that hoop a little bit bigger for everyone else. It was a great team effort.”
With four players in double digits, Van Meter’s defense struggled to contain the Vikings throughout the evening.
“You look at our best possessions all year, it’s when multiple guys on the court touch the ball,” Harris said. “Our goal tonight was to force multiple closeouts, make them guard in the halfcourt. Talk about committing to a game plan, these guys did it.”
The Vikings came out firing from beyond the arc, knocking down 5-of-7 three point field goals in the first 12 minutes of the game.
Van Meter’s chances to win diminished greatly in the second quarter, when AHSTW began pulling away thanks to the hot outside shooting and stifling defense all over the floor.
“[We had to lock down] the penetration lanes,” AHSTW head coach G.G. Harris said. “When [Van Meter] puts the ball down, they’re super athletic and really physical. We didn’t want them to get in tight to us, we didn’t want them to get them in the paint. We forced quick shots. We wanted to limit their open touches on the perimeter, but other than that, we just wanted to rebound tough shots.”
AHSTW took a 34-20 lead into the halftime break and never let the Bulldogs back into the game, as Brayden Lund took over.
With 2:41 remaining in the third, Lund hit two free throws, recorded a steal on the defensive end, then nailed a three-pointer from five feet behind the line to extend his team’s lead to 16.
“[Lund] made some really tough shots for us down the stretch that cut off some of [Van Meter’s] runs when maybe we were struggling,” Harris said. “Credit to him for understanding the game and where to get his buckets and learning to play off of other people.”
Van Meter’s Aydn Netten put forth a valiant effort to keep his team within striking distance, but the Bulldogs failed to get sustainable scoring elsewhere.
Netten finished as the game’s leading scorer with 20 points.
The fourth quarter brought about the same result as the previous three. AHSTW’s defense continued to suffocate the Bulldogs, while Lund went 5-of-6 at the free throw line in the final five minutes to ice the game.
The Vikings, who are ranked No. 7 in Class 2A, now advance to the substate finals, where they will meet Des Moines Christian with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
AHSTW fell short in the substate finals last year and will look to break through this time around.
“We’ve been there before,” Lund said. “Obviously, it didn’t go how we wanted last year. So, we’ll be playing with a little chip on our shoulder, but we’re just gonna treat it like another game. We’re just gonna prepare for [Des Moines Christian] and do what we do as best we can.”
AHSTW and Des Moines Christian will face off in the Class 2A Substate 7 finals Saturday at 7 P.M. in a neutral site game at ADM High School.
View full video interviews with Lund and Harris below.