(Stanton) -- A pivotal Class 8-Player District 9 clash goes down on Friday when Stanton-Essex faces Lenox in what Vikings head coach Jeff Grebin anticipates as a physical matchup.
Coach Grebin's team enters Friday's game at 3-1 overall and 1-1 in district play and is coming off a 60-12 victory over Griswold last week.
"Going into that game, we wanted to work on our execution," Grebin said. "There were some things with our line we were trying to improve on. Griswold did a nice job of exposing some things we need to clean up. We weren't able to do everything we wanted to do. Hopefully, we can clean that up for this week.
The Vikings' offense has been firing all cylinders with an average of 54.5 points per game.
"In 8-man, the name of the game is trying to get your playmakers the ball," Grebin said. "Everyone else has a supporting role in that. The better they do, the better the playmakers do at putting points on the scoreboard."
The Vikings' ground game was electric with 364 yards and six touchdowns on 17 carries, led by Logan Roberts, who had 153 yards and three touchdowns on five carries. Quarterback Carter Johnson added 129 yards and two scores on four totes.
While the rushing attack led Stanton-Essex last week, they have been far from one-dimensional with 776 passing yards and 759 rushing yards in the first four games.
"It's the way it has played out," Grebin said. "We shoot for that (balance) every year. But it just depends on the week, the opponent and where the strong suit is each week."
Figuring out the offensive strength this week will be tough when the Vikings face a team that has yet to show many weaknesses: Lenox.
The Tigers are 4-0 overall and 2-0 in district action while outscoring opponents by an average of 67-17 behind a physical run game. Lenox doesn't mask their offensive approach with a brutal ground game that's responsible for 1,527 yards and 29 touchdowns through four games. Junior Isaac Grundman paces the attack with 760 yards and 14 scores.
"We have to be mentally and physically prepared," Grebin said. "These guys are very physical and intentional with what they do. It's going to be a battle of wills, and we have to withstand a real physical punishment."
Lenox's beefy offensive line of Devin Whipple, Hernan Castor and Dawson Marshall have paved the way for Lenox's offensive success this year while bruising over opponents in the trenches.
"They can really take care of people," Grebin said. "Some other guys have to make some tackles. We hope to plug some holes. We have to find a way to stop the running attack and force them to do something else. But our tackling has been suspect. Hopefully, that will come together, and we can give them a good game."
Offensively, Grebin feels his team needs to be meticulous.
"Run some clock," he said. "We need to maintain the ball and our blocks. If we do that, it will open up some seams and move the sticks. We'll see how we do."
