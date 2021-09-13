(Mondamin) -- The West Harrison football team sits at 1-2 going into a Class 8-Player District 10 battle with Boyer Valley on Friday night.
The Hawkeyes opened the year with a 58-6 win over Siouxland Christian but have since lost two in a row.
Their latest loss came to KMA 8-Player No. 1 and Radio Iowa No. 2 CAM, 52-14. Reigning KMAland Offensive Player of the Year, Lane Spieker posted 347 total yards and seven touchdowns in the win.
The losses have also come with some bumps and bruises, according to head coach Andrew Stevenson.
"We are feeling OK," he said. "We have some guys a little dinged up and are running kinda thin on players. We know if we can stay healthy and limit some mistakes, we have some good things going. We have a lot of fight, and we aren't giving up."
Sophomore quarterback Mason McIntosh has settled into the signal-caller position and thrown for 471 yards and six scores on 49 pass attempts through three games.
"There have been some growing pains, but he's improved every week," Stevenson said. "That's all I can ask."
McIntosh spearheads a balanced West Harrison offense with 434 yards on the ground, led by 168 yards and three scores from junior Walker Rife. Senior Gabe Gilgen has 155 yards and four touchdowns on 21 totes. Rife and Gilgen have also been staples in the passing game with a combined 16 catches for 203 yards and one score. However, Koleson Evans has been McIntosh's favorite receiver with nine catches for 231 yards and four scores.
"Running the ball has been our forte the last couple of years," Stevenson said. "But with the personnel we have, I wanted to see a balanced attack. We are where we want to be with that. Just need to clean a few things up."
Junior linebacker Sage Evans conducts the defense and has done so masterfully with 34.5 tackles and six for loss. Junior Brady Melby has snagged two picks.
The Hawkeyes defense has a daunting task on their hands Friday against a physical Boyer Valley squad.
The Bulldogs (2-1) posted an impressive 60-40 victory over Coon Rapids-Bayard last week behind 508 rushing yards, 371 of which came from senior Trevor Malone.
"They put a hat on a hat," Stevenson said. "They block to the whistle and are physical. They don't go down on first contact and are playing really well."
Boyer Valley's offensive physicality carries over to the defensive side.
"They are in your face right away and play a lot of press coverage," Stevenson said. "Their aggressiveness could help us out. We will try to take advantage of that and see where we go."
Mistakes have doomed the Hawkeyes in recent losses to Exira-EHK and CAM. Stevenson feels his team has a shot if they can limit those on Friday.
"That's been our Achilles heel this year," he said. "We've made mistakes at inopportune times, and it has bitten us. If we limit our mistakes, stay focused and play disciplined football. We will be in it until the end."
KMA Sports coverage begins Friday night with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show and runs through midnight on KMA 960 and FM-99.1. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Stevenson.