(Woodbine) -- The Woodbine Tigers will look to move to 2-0 Friday night when they face a Boyer Valley team that has the same goal in mind.
Woodbine's first win of the season came last Friday night in 64-20 fashion over West Harrison.
"It's good to get back out and play football," Coach Dustin Crook said. "It was a good game to knock the rust off. I thought our kids came out and played well from the start. It was good to get a win underneath our belts."
Last year, the Tigers were known for their aerial attack, but it was the rushing attack that flexed its muscle in Week 1, churning for 307 yards and five touchdowns. However, Crook says little has changed regarding their offensive philosophy.
"Still a similar offense," Crook said. "On Friday, we ended up on short field a lot of times, so the offense didn't really get going."
A large part of the Tigers' offense revolves around senior Layne Pryor. Pryor -- a South Dakota commit -- rushed for 189 yards and four scores Friday while also catching a score and recovering a fumble.
"He's a great leader," Crook said of Pryor. "He's always helping his teammates out. Kinda doing a little bit of everything. He's off to a good start already."
It's no secret that opposing teams have to key in on Pryor, which opens the door for other playmakers to step up.
Quarterback Cory Bantam scored four touchdowns -- three passing and one rushing while Caleb Wakehouse, Cameron Kline, Carter Wagner and Paul Freund are also vital pieces to the Tigers' offense.
Defensively, Woodbine was stingy Friday night, tallying 14 tackles for loss, six sacks, recovering two fumbles and snagging one interception. Pryor paced the defensive efforts with 13.5 tackles, four of which were for loss.
"I think our guys did a good job of flying to the ball," Crook said. "It was a good group effort. The line played well, they did a good job of reading their keys. It stems from having upperclassmen that have had a little bit of playing time and were prepared to play."
Up next for the Tigers is Boyer Valley, who is also 1-0 after a 68-32 victory over Glidden-Ralston.
The Bulldogs threw the ball early and often Friday night with senior quarterback Gavin Reineke finishing 16/28 for 233 yards and five touchdowns. The Bulldogs can run, too, as is evident with their 150-yard, three-touchdown performance.
"They've got most of their skill guys back," Crook said.
If the Tigers are to move to 2-0, Crook feels the key will be in the trenches.
"The big thing is that we are playing physical football," he said. "I think we have a little bit of a size advantage. Make sure we are playing sound ball. A lot is going to fall on our defense."
Matt Hays will be in Woodbine Friday night providing updates as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Connection Show. The complete interview with Coach Crook can be heard below.