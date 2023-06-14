(Woodbine) -- The Woodbine baseball team is finding plenty of regular-season success in 2023 and as it continues preparing for the upcoming postseason tournament.
The Tigers are 9-3 overall and sit at third in the Rolling Valley Conference with a 6-2 league record.
Offense has been the key to Woodbine’s winning ways, as the Tigers are putting up 8.2 runs per game and batting .377 as a team through the first 12 contests.
“We’re just staying more focused at the plate,” Bendgen said. “Being more selective, not chasing pitches and striking out less. We’re trying to draw more walks and be selective about what we’re swinging at.”
On the mound, the Tigers have been rock solid as well, with a team ERA of 3.67.
“We’re limiting teams to minimal runs, keeping the ball low, not giving up as many hits as we have in the past,” Bendgen said. “Our strikeouts aren’t there, but we’re making the plays on defense. The defensive guys have been backing up the pitchers really well.”
Landon Bendgen, Carter Gruver and Kylon Reisz are the three-headed-monster of sorts in Woodbine’s pitching rotation. The Tigers are 8-3 when one of those players is on the mound, and they have a combined ERA of 2.96 across 54 innings pitched.
Woodbine enjoys the luxury of having multiple good arms; a rarity in Class 1A baseball.
“It’s really nice,” Bendgen said. “It didn’t just happen that way, it’s something we prepared for when they were younger. We feel comfortable with whoever we put on the mound, and that goes back to just the offseason work and how we preach about throwing strikes. Just throw strikes and let your defense work.”
Naturally, the Tigers have taken some bumps along the way this season, from which they hope to learn in preparation for the playoffs.
“We’re gonna have nights where we don’t perform as well as we want to,” “When that starts happening we gotta limit that to one bad inning instead of multiple bad innings and try to get out of it. We’ve had our back to the wall… we’ve won quite a few games by just one run and we stayed in there and kept scrapping.”
With a team full of young talent, Woodbine feels its squad has potential to make some serious noise in the 2023 postseason.
“The goal is always to win the conference and make as long of a run as you can in the postseason,” Bendgen said. “We wanna get back to that district semifinal like last year, and take it a step further if we can. We have obstacles in front of us. We just gotta prepare for that. We preach about peaking and excelling at the end of the season going into postseason play, so we're ready for any challenge that’s thrown in front of us when we get to districts.”
Woodbine hits the diamond again Wednesday in a road matchup with CAM at 7:00 P.M.
Click below to hear the full interview with Bendgen from Wednesday’s KMA Sports Feature.