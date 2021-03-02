(Des Moines) -- The Harlan girls gave second-seeded Ballard a run for their money but ultimately lost 38-27 in a Class 4A quarterfinal on Tuesday afternoon.
"They're a well-coached team," Coach Zach Klaassen said about Ballard. "They are probably faster than us at all five positions. They came out a little more relaxed than we did. I think that had a lot to do with the outcome."
If Harlan was nervous, it didn't show early. They led 6-5 after one frame.
The Cyclones, who were a 16-point underdog according to BCMoore, also led 14-13 at halftime.
"I was feeling good going in up one," Klaassen said. "We were feeling a little anxious."
However, a rocky third quarter proved to be their downfall. Ballard scored five points in the first 47 seconds of the half. The Bombers scored the first nine of the half to extend their lead to 22-14 and held Harlan scoreless for nearly the first five minutes.
"I just felt like we never got comfortable," Klassen said. "They sped us up. They did a great job of speeding us up. We lost our composure, and it cost us."
The Cyclones trailed by seven in the fourth quarter but could never climb the hill. Ballard converted free throws down the stretch to secure their 22nd win of the season and a trip to the state semifinals.
The Bombers' posted another stellar defensive performance on Tuesday, holding Harlan to only 11 of 38 shooting, including 2 of 15 from deep. Their defense also forced 15 turnovers.
Offensively, Molly Ihle led Ballard with 12 points. Josie Fleischman added seven. Ballard will face either Dallas Center-Grimes or Bondurant-Farrar in a 4A semifinal on Thursday night.
Claire Schmitz paced Harlan in the defeat with 11 points.
The loss ends the Cyclones season at 17-6, but at the state tournament for the first time in five years. The Cyclones' latest trip to the Wells Fargo Arena is a far cry from their 5-17 season only two years ago.
"They have grown by leaps and bounds," Klaassen said. "The friendship and family-like atmosphere we had is fantastic. Teams that go far have that atmosphere. It's amazing how much they grew over the years."
Five seniors -- Jocelyn Cheek, Ashley Hall, Brecken Van Baale, Macie Leinen and Julia Schechinger -- finished their careers at the state tournament.
"They are unbelievable," Klaassen said. "They let us coach them and gave us all they have."
After the game, KMA Sports spoke with Coach Klaassen. The complete interview can be viewed below.