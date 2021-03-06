(Des Moines) -- Only 36 seconds stood between Glenwood and their first state championship in school history when Ballard senior Josie Fleischmann played the villain and dashed the Rams' title hopes.
Fleischmann's NBA-range 3-pointer in the final minute handed the Bombers the decisive lead, completing the comeback and giving Ballard their second state title in a 47-45 thriller.
"I didn't have a speech lined up for this," Coach Brian Rasmussen said after the loss. "It's heartbreaking on a lot of avenues. We came up a bucket short."
"It was a good battle," senior Elle Scarborough said. "We played our hearts out. It was all we could do."
Saturday's Class 4A title bout resembled a heavyweight fight with the top two teams and two contrast styles wowing those in attendance at the Wells Fargo Arena.
Ballard scored the game's first five points of the game. Glenwood rallied for the next six, but Ballard finished the first frame on a 5-0 run to take a 10-6 lead.
The Bombers scored the first five of the second quarter to expand their lead to 15-6. However, Glenwood scored 19 of the next 25, including a 12-0 run to close the half. The Rams led 25-21 going into the break.
"We were feeling pretty good," Rasmussen said. "We took a shot to the mouth early. We stuck to the game plan and just kept riding it."
The Rams ballooned their lead to 32-22 at one point in the third quarter and took a 36-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth, Ballard began their comeback with a 7-2 spurt to trim the margin to 38-34 with just under seven minutes left.
Glenwood maintained the lead throughout the middle of the quarter until a Fleischmann 3-pointer tied the contest at 43 with 2:24 remaining.
Junior Coryl Matheny went 1-of-2 at the free-throw line to give the Rams a 44-43 lead with 1:46 remaining.
Following a Ballard stop, Camden stepped to the line with two shots and a one-point Glenwood lead with 55 seconds to go.
Camden made the first but missed the second, bringing the score to 45-43.
Ballard (24-1) quickly raced up the floor and took their first lead of the second-half with Fleischmann's clutch 3-pointer -- her fifth of the game.
Glenwood had two shots to take the lead on the ensuing possession but couldn't convert. A desperation half-court heave at the horn also fell short, sending the Ballard contingent into jubilation and the Glenwood fans into shock.
"They made a big shot in a big moment," Rasmussen said. "We had our opportunity as well. We had the right players with the ball in their hands to make a shot. A lot of times, they will make that shot, but it didn't happen."
"It really stinks," Scarborough said of the final minute. "I will probably be replaying that moment a lot."
"It definitely came down to free-throws," Hopp said. "That's really all it came down to."
Ballard -- who held opponents to 27 points per game this season -- devised a masterful defensive strategy and kept Glenwood 27 points below their 72 points per game average."We just couldn't get comfortable," Rasmussen said. "They're a great basketball team that plays really good defense. We'll give them credit. We couldn't get into a rhythm."
The outside shots didn't fall for Glenwood on Saturday as they shot 4 of 17 from deep. Their three-point woes prompted them to rely heavily on Camden and Hopp getting to the bucket, which they did with 20 and 14 apiece.
"I feel like we still found ways to score," Hopp said.
Fleischmann paced Ballard with 19. Brooke Loewe -- the daughter of Sidney graduates Corey and Lacey -- added 16.
Senior Elle Scarborough, Emma Hughes, Lauren Becker and Christian Stanislav wore the Glenwood jerseys for the final time. The quartet was a part of 74 wins, two state tournament appearances and a pair of Hawkeye Ten Conference titles.
"It was a great experience," Scarborough said. "I'm glad we got to have the opportunity here."
"They all play different roles," Rasmussen said about his seniors. "They helped put Glenwood girls basketball on the map. With the leadership they provided, it's no wonder they go down as one of the most successful classes in Glenwood girls athletics. We are going to miss them a ton."
The loss ends Glenwood's season at 21-4. The Rams came mere seconds from a state championship one year after they vowed to make it back to Des Moines following a heartbreaking loss to Lewis Central in the semifinals. This year's loss could serve as motivation for another trip next year.
"This is an unforgettable experience that will live with these girls for a long time to come," Rasmussen said. "I'm super proud of them, I love them all to death, and we are getting ourselves back here again."
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Scarborough, Hopp, Camden and Coach Rasmussen. Those interviews can be viewed below.