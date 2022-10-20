(Atlantic) -- The Atlantic football team may be banged up, but they are feeling good after four wins in their last six games.
The Trojans (4-4 overall, 2-2 Class 3A District 6) finished their second straight blowout win this past Friday, honoring their 21 seniors with a 55-6 win over Saydel.
“It was a really good night for the kids to go out on a high note and play really well,” Atlantic head coach Joe Brummer told KMA Sports. “We ran the ball pretty well, we threw the ball well and the kids executed really well. There was high efficiency, and it was running clock halfway through the second so we were fortunate to get in a lot of guys and get them experience.”
Atlantic did it while playing without quarterback Caden Andersen and running back Dante Hedrington. However, sophomore Tristan Hayes was up to the task, throwing for 167 yards and three touchdowns at quarterback. Seniors Tanner O’Brien and Isaac Henson also went over 100 yards rushing, combining for 244 yards and scoring one touchdown each on the ground.
“The kids have done a great job of persevering through that adversity,” Brummer added. “We’ve had some injuries and some were thrown into the fire. (Hayes) stepped up and played QB and did a pretty job of responding and knowing where to go. He commanded the offense, and we’re happy he stepped up into that role that he did and rose to the occasion.”
Despite the lack of health to some of their key players, Atlantic is still in a position to nab a playoff spot. The Trojans rank No. 16 in the Class 3A RPI and could qualify with a win over Creston (6-2, 2-2) on Friday night.
“We’re playing some good football,” Brummer said. “We’re excited to go into the last week of the regular season to see what we can do to put out for a playoff berth or at least give us a chance to be in the discussion.”
Now, a win over Creston is easier said than done, given the state No. 10 Panthers have been mighty impressive outside of losses to two of the top teams in the state, Harlan and ADM.
“You can tell it’s Creston,” Brummer said. “They have linemen that are physical. They have some bigger kids that can move. They give it to the running back that is a hammer back there. (Creston running back Brennan Hayes) does a phenomenal job of getting downhill. Next thing you know, they will throw a play-action pass and throw it deep.
“The defense plays in their traditional 3-4, and they play downhill and fly to the ball. They definitely do a great job of stuffing the run, and they are going to try to make us throw the ball. When we do, they are going to try to jump the routes. It’s going to be a tough game, but any coach will take the situation of having one game to make the playoffs. Creston is a really good team. They’re fast, they’re physical and they’re extremely well-coached.”
Ryan Kissell will have Atlantic/Creston reports on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to all of the Week 9 coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 to midnight on Friday. Check out the full interview with Coach Brummer below.