(Woodbine) -- The Woodbine baseball team's knack for close games paid dividends on Tuesday and helped the Tigers reach a Class 1A district final.
The Tigers' (21-4) eighth win decided by two runs or less was a 3-1 win over Fremont-Mills in a Class 1A District 2 semifinal Tuesday night.
"We're happy," said Woodbine Coach Jason Bendgen. "Hats off to Fremont-Mills. Our kids decided to keep fighting. That's what we've done all year. I think our kids were comfortable there. We came out with a win, and I couldn't be more proud of my team."
Tuesday's contest was the ultimate chess match with neither pitcher -- Woodbine's Cory Bantam and Fremont-Mills' Braden Turpin -- leaving the opposing offense much of a scoring opportunity.
Bantam was perfect for the first 4 2/3 innings while Turpin scattered a few base runners but capitalized on Woodbine's errant base running to get out of the second, third and fourth innings by stranding base runners to keep the game scoreless.
"We had a couple of running blunders," Bendgen said. "We like to be aggressive -- that's what I preach. I got a little overaggressive. That's on me. We could have easily had three runs, but that's the game of baseball."
It looked as if Fremont-Mills would make Woodbine pay for their miscues on the bases when Kyler Owen bopped the Knights' first hit of the game to drive in a run in the sixth inning and hand the Knights a 1-0 lead.
However, a Fremont-Mills running mishap might have shifted the momentum.
Owen moved to third base on a stolen base attempt with two outs. The ensuing throw attempt from Woodbine catcher Landon Bendgen to third baseman Carson Kelley sailed into the outfield, prompting Owen to dig for home.
However, left fielder Xander Johnson stepped up with a clutch throw to Bendgen that put Owen out at the plate, ended the inning and kept Woodbine's deficit at 1-0.
"That was huge," Coach Bendgen said. "The left fielder backed it up like we teach. It's a lot easier to scrape one across."
The Tigers opened their portion of the sixth with Landon Bendgen reaching on an error. Bendgen reached second on a sacrifice bunt from Cody Dickinson and moved to third on a wild pitch. Bantam's sacrifice fly ultimately scored Bendgen, tying the contest at 1.
"We always scrap," said Bantam. "I just needed to put one in the outfield. I did that."
Designated hitter Gavin Kelley connected on a two-strike single, and Kylon Reisz ran out a fielder's choice to put two runners on for the Tigers when Carter Gruver stepped up to the dish.
Gruver connected with a two-RBI single that ultimately handed his team a 3-1 lead.
"Coach told me to put the ball in play," Gruver said. "That's what I did."
"Carter has really stepped it up these last few games," Coach Bendgen said. "If you put the ball in play, good things will happen."
Bantam did his part in the seventh with two strikeouts and a groundout to punch Woodbine's ticket to a district final.
The DMACC commit's clean seventh inning was an appropriate end to his 13-strikeout, one-hit performance.
"Everything was working," he said. "That's the best thing. I was throwing well. It all went well."
"He's always locked in," Coach Bendgen said. "He wanted this win. He did everything you could do. When your pitcher is playing like that, you have to get the win."
The win secures Woodbine a spot in Saturday's district final. But they still don't know who they will face. The other semifinal matchup -- between St. Albert and West Harrison -- got suspended in the first inning, with West Harrison up 6-0.
Regardless of the opponent, it's been a dream season for the Tigers. And they hope it isn't over yet.
"It's a big deal for Woodbine," Bendgen said. "These kids are hyped. They deserve to be there. We'll play our best ball game and see if we can keep this thing going."
Fremont-Mills -- the Corner Conference regular-season champion -- ends their season at 13-8. Seniors Jake Malcom and Levi Wright represented the Knights for the final time on Tuesday.
Check out the full interviews with Bantam, Gruver and Coach Bendgen below.