(Audubon) -- The fourth toughest schedule in Class 8-Player gets tougher on Friday night when Audubon opens the postseason with top-ranked Remsen, St. Mary's.
The Wheelers are into the postseason at 4-5, but don't let their record fool you. Their five losses came to five playoff teams -- Winfield-Mt. Union, Southeast Warren, Fremont-Mills, CAM and West Harrison.
"It's a unique spot for us," Birks said. "We haven't been a major road underdog in quite some time, but we're going to make the best of it."
This year's tough schedule corresponded with a young lineup trying to figure itself out early in the season.
"We've been battle-tested," Birks said. "We had to grow up early. We found out pretty early in the year that we weren't as physical as we needed to be. We're close, but we have to put it together. We haven't done that at times, but we've found things we've had to shore up. I don't think our record shows what we're capable of."
Sophomore quarterback Aaron Olsen is in his first year in charge of the Wheelers' offense. Olsen has found a rhythm, accounting for 619 passing yards and eight touchdowns and 1,130 rushing yards and 23 scores.
"He's grown in several spots," Birks said. "He's starting to understand our offense. He's come a long way."
Olsen's growth and the Wheelers' improved physicality are the reasons the Wheelers got to the playoffs for the 11th time in 12 years.
Those improvements get a test on Friday night against No. 1 Remsen, St. Mary's.
While Audubon had to replace some key pieces from last year's state semifinal team, Remsen -- also a state semifinalist -- returned nearly everybody.
The Hawks rolled through the regular season, winning their eight games by an average of 56.25 points per game.
"They are the real deal," Birks said. "There's a reason they're ranked the way they are. We have a lot of respect for them. We know them pretty well and what they are capable of."
Friday's postseason clash is the sixth in the last six years and the fourth postseason meeting. Quarterback Cael Ortmann leads Remsen's offense with 1,117 passing yards and 19 scores and 511 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. Brenden Fisch is their leading rusher with 562 yards and 13 scores, and five different Remsen receivers have caught at least one touchdown.
"They have some nice size and speed," Birks said. "There's five guys on the field at any time that can make a big play, and their quarterback is a dual threat."
Defensively, the Hawks have been just as impressive with four shutouts and only 32 points allowed all season.
"They don't stay blocked for long," Birks said. "There are not many weaknesses when you look at them."
BCMoore's computer rankings favor Remsen by 48 points. Audubon as a massive underdog is rare, but Coach Birks and his team embrace it on Friday night.
"We've implemented some things every week," Birks said. "We haven't always put them out there. This is the time to empty them."
Birks feels his team must start on a good note to have any chance of an upset.
"The first quarter will determine a lot," he said. "If you get off to a slow start, kids get tight. It will be crucial for us to get off to a fast start and tread water from there. If you fall behind early, things can snowball. That's what we have to avoid."
