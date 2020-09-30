(Denison) -- Denison-Schleswig has been tested this season with a rigorous schedule and finally got in the win column last week, but it doesn't get any easier from here as one of the top teams in Class 3A awaits them.
The Monarchs opened the season with losses to Abraham Lincoln, Spencer, Carroll and Harlan, who are a combined 15-4 before nabbing their first win of the year in a 7-0 slugfest over Creston-OM last week.
"It's a nice feeling," Coach Chad Van Kley said. "It was our homecoming game. It was nice to win a game on homecoming and get that first win of the season."
The defense flexed its muscle Friday, stifling Creston to only 41 yards passing and keeping Creston's potent ground game out of the end zone despite allowing 215 yards.
"I liked our effort all night," Van Kley said. "Anytime you shut somebody out, you are playing disciplined football and you're tackling well. Our kids just played really hard and sustained it for all four quarters. Creston had some opportunities, but our kids maintained discipline."
The victory has given the Monarchs the belief that they are trending in the right direction after a rigorous start.
"I think we've turned the corner here the last couple weeks," Van Kley said. "Our goal is just to be a lot more consistent on offense. We need to try to generate some big plays like we did Friday night."
Senior quarterback Carter Wessell has tossed for 433 yards while Jaxson Hildebrand and Leo Araujo have provided a 1-2 punch in the backfield.
Defensively, Nathan Gallup has been all over the place with a team-high 45.5 tackles.
Austin Wessel, Colin Reis, Javier Gonzalez and Hildebrand have also been key contributors defensively.
The Monarchs' who have the 16th toughest schedule in Class 3A according to BCMoore, will get another tough test Friday when they take on 3A No. 4 and KMA 3A/4A No. 1 Lewis Central Friday night.
The Titans pose many offensive threats such as quarterback Jonah Pomrenke, Nebraska commit Thomas Fidone and the rushing duo of Logan Katzer and Johnathan Humpal. Coach Van Kley knows his team will have their hands full defensively, but he just hopes they give it their best shot.
"The key is a continued effort for four quarters," he said. "They don't have a lot of weaknesses."
Van Kley is hopeful the Monarchs can find a way to limit LC's big-play capabilities and keep them off the field, which Glenwood could not do in a 42-14 defeat to LC last week.
"We need to make sure they have long drives and take away their explosive plays," he said. "Offensively, we know third down is going to be big. We got to get as many first downs as we can, try to shorten that game and keep that offense off the field."
KMA Sports' week six coverage will begin Friday evening with Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20 and run through midnight on KMA 960 and FM-99.1 The complete interview with Coach Van Kley can be heard below.