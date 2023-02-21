(Carroll) -- Kuemper Catholic boys basketball has worked through the rigors of the Hawkeye Ten to move within two wins of the program's first state tournament since 2018.
The Knights (16-6) can move one step closer when they face OABCIG in a Class 2A district final.
"We're excited," Kuemper Catholic head coach Sean Minnehan said. "We haven't played in a district final since 2020. It's nice to get back."
Coach Minnehan's team returned to a district final with a dominant 80-51 win over Greene County.
"It was closer than we wanted at halftime," Minnehan said. "Then our guys came out and set the tone with a 15-2 run. We kept pulling away. The ability to do that in a playoff game is good."
The Knights were ready for the postseason after playing the 19th toughest schedule in Class 2A.
"It helped us from a physical standpoint," Minnehan said of their tough schedule. "In the long run, that helps us in the postseason."
The Knights have two players averaging double figures: Michael Kasperbauer (13.5 PPG) and Dawson Gifford (11.0 PPG).
"They're both very good," Minnehan said. "They can attack the rim and shoot well from the outside."
DJ Vonnahme is back from an injury and averaging 9.1 points per game. Brock Badding adds 8.5 points per contest, and Carson Kanne adds 7.2.
The return of Vonnahme -- who had the third-most blocks in the Hawkeye Ten -- should bolster the Knights' defense as they prepare for OABCIG.
The Falcons (18-2) have three scorers in double figures: Kane Ladwig (15.5 PPG), Beckett DeJean (14.4 PPG) and Treyten Kolar (10.4 PPG).
"They have the ability to get up and down the floor," Minnehan said. "They want to play at a fast tempo. I think that plays to our advantage."
Valuing every possession and crashing the boards are top priorities for the Knights.
"Don't get complacent," he said. "We have a lot of talented guys that can score the basketball. We'll spread the basketball around and find the right shots."
Click below to hear more with Coach Minnehan.