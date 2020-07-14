(Carroll) -- Underwood and Kuemper Catholic will meet for the second time in 14 days. However, this time will be win-or-go home when they clash in a Class 2A District 16 semifinal Tuesday night.
It's been a season of highs and lows for the Knights -- who now sit at 12-8 on the season.
"It has been a different year," Coach Randy Snyder said. "We feel really fortunate to have been able to get 21 games in and have everyone healthy. We are looking forward to the challenge going into Underwood."
The Knights opened the postseason with a 10-0 over MVAOCOU on Saturday.
"They're going to be very good in the future," Snyder said. "They just didn't have a lot of experience and we were able to get away with the win."
Kuemper did not pull any punches this season in terms of scheduling with battles in the rigorous Hawkeye Ten against conference foes Harlan, Lewis Central and St. Albert as well as non-conference contests against Underwood, Bishop Heelan and Coon Rapids-Bayard.
"We like to play the tough schedule," Snyder said. "We really aren't concerned about our record. We just want to make sure we are battle tested and the experience is where it needs to be."
The Knights' successes -- and failures -- have been in large part due to pitching.
"When things are going well for us we are throwing strikes and making plays," Snyder said. "When things aren't going well we aren't throwing strikes and making plays. If we give a team like Underwood extra outs, that will not bode well for us."
Their pitching efforts have been led by the duo of Will Schenkelberg and Austin Tigges. Schenkelberg holds a 2.43 ERA with 19 strikeouts and a 4-3 record in 31 2/3 innings of action while Tigges is 2-1 on the season with a 3.37 ERA and 28 strikeouts.
Offensively, Concordia Kyle Berg has paced the Knights by hitting .377 with a .494 on-base while driving in 27 runs.
"He's a rock back there," Snyder said. "He's just the definition of a baseball player."
Truman Haukap has been vital, too, hitting .415/.525/.477 with 17 RBI. Schenkelberg, Jake Hugeback, Luke Hicks and Blake Pottebaum have also been important pieces of a Kuemper offense that is hitting .279 as a team.
"They've just done a good job of gathering around each other and getting ready to play a baseball game," Snyder said.
Underwood and Kuemper engaged in a shootout on July 1st with the Eagles edging Kuemper 11-10.
"They hit the ball extremely well," Snyder said. "They're well-coached and they aren't going to make many mistakes. We knew we'd have to go to Underwood sometime during the tournament. We're looking forward to it. We can't strike out a lot. We really got to push their pitchers and not give away at-bats and put as much pressure on them as we can."
The complete interview with Coach Snyder can be heard below.