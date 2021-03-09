(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln boys basketball took all comers this season, and that’s paid off with a second state tournament trip since 2016.
The Lynx (19-4) will play as the No. 6 seed in a Class 4A state quarterfinal on Wednesday afternoon at 2:00 PM (KMA-FM 99.1) against third-seeded Ames (17-3).
To get to state, Coach Jason Isaacson’s team went outside the Missouri River Conference to take on some of the region’s best, including Blue Valley Northwest (KS), Millard North (NE), Bellevue West (NE), Dowling Catholic and Millard West (NE).
“This is such an awesome group of kids,” Coach Isaacson told KMA Sports. “They’ve put in so much work and for them to get to this point is really fun. We’re going to enjoy it for a day and get back to work.”
Isaacson’s team, which swept through the MRC for another conference championship, is led by Division I recruit Josh Dix, who leads the team with 19.4 points per game on an efficient 54.5% shooting for the year. Senior Noah Sandbothe (13.4 PPG) and junior Jamison Gruber (11.9 PPG) also average double figures while five others score between 2.7 and 7.6 per game.
“It’s going to be similar to (the substate final win over Southeast Polk),” Isaacson said of their trip to state. “We’ve got to execute a little bit better, adjust and not put us in some situations where we foul.”
For the Lynx, a quick return to state is more appropriate for one of the most successful programs in state history. AL went to 20 state tournaments between 1916 and 1988. However, following a 2000 trip, they didn’t return until 2016.
In that 2016 tournament, AL faced a young guard that eventually would turn into the 2019-20 Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year, A.J. Green. This time around, they will prepare for another highly-recruited point guard in Ames’ Tamin Lipsey.
Lipsey, who counts offers from Iowa State, Minnesota and Nebraska, is averaging 16.9 points and 4.9 assists per game in his junior season. Senior Keyshaun Brooks is also averaging double figures with 10.9 per contest.
The Little Cyclones enter their 25th state tournament – and second in the past three years – on a streak of 12 straight wins, including an impressive 20-point victory in their substate final meeting with Ankeny Centennial.
“We’re just ready to go and play, ready to go make a run,” Isaacson added. “These guys have played so much together and play great together. We just want to go play. We don’t care who. We just want to get down there.”
KMA Sports will have live play-by-play coverage on KMA-FM 99.1 at 2:00 PM.