(Maryville) -- After a heartbreaking loss, the Maryville football team has its sights set on a unique trophy when they face Savannah in the Highway 71 Showdown.
The Spoofhounds come into the contest at 4-3 after a 36-29 loss to Lutheran North on Saturday.
Saturday's contest had seven lead changes and ended with a blocked kick returned for a touchdown on Maryville's game-winning field goal attempt.
"I'm sure it was fun from a spectator standpoint," Coach Matt Webb said. "It was a very good football game. They (Lutheran North) are a very impressive team. We had a chance at the end. We had practiced it and didn't get it done. If that field goal goes in, everybody's happy. It was a heartbreaking loss, but I give a lot of credit to Lutheran North."
The loss snapped a two-game win streak for the Spoofhounds. Their three defeats this year have come to Blair Oaks, St. Pius X and Lutheran North, who are a combined 17-4.
"I hope we've learned," Webb said. "We have to find a way to win some games against good caliber opponents."
Offensively, the Spoofhounds have always leaned on the ground game, but their passing attack has grown this year under quarterback Derek Quinlin.
"We're being multiple," Webb said. "Derek has made some good throws and taken off for really long runs. I'm certainly glad he's our quarterback. He gives us versatility on offense that really benefits us."
The slate doesn't get any easier for Maryville as they prepare for a matchup with bitter rival Savannah.
The Savages are 7-0 and averaging 40.7 points per game while allowing only 9.7 points per contest in their first year under head coach Anthony Hays.
"What a great job Coach Hays is doing in his first year," Webb said. "They're dynamic on offense. They've bought in. They execute their offense smoothly and are physical and effective on defense."
When thinking of rivalry games in KMAland, Maryville/Savannah ranks with East Atchison/Rock Port, Harlan/Lewis Central, Mount Ayr/Nodaway Valley and Bedford/Lenox among the most storied.
"It goes back a lot of years," Webb said of the rivalry. "We play for a trophy that's not made out of gold or silver. It's not a fancy cup. It's literally a metal highway sign, but it means the world to these kids."
If the Spoofhounds are to take the coveted trophy 31 miles north with them on the bus ride home, they'll have to weather the ebbs and flows of a rivalry game.
"I could give all the coach speak you want about turnover margin or special teams, but this is a rivalry game," Webb said. "We'll do whatever it takes to win. You don't want to lose to your brothers down south, so you find a way to win the game."
Mat Beu has reports from Savannah Friday night as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show, which can be heard on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Webb.