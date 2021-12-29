(Stanberry) -- The Stanberry boys basketball team enters 2022 on an eight-game win streak with an experienced and tall bunch.
"We started the year with injury problems," said Coach Nick Groomer. "It seemed like we didn't have everyone together, but we've got going and have played a tough schedule. We are battle-tested right now."
The Bulldogs have wins over Albany (twice), Princeton, Platte Valley, Northeast Nodaway, Bishop LeBlond, Mid-Buchanan and North Harrison.
Their lone loss on the year was a 30-point defeat to Mound City -- the defending Class 1 state runner-up -- on November 23rd.
"I don't think either team was at full strength," Groomer said. "They played well and wore us out. Since then, we've tried our darndest to get in shape, and we've played teams similar to Mound City. Sometimes you have to lose to figure out what you are doing wrong."
The Bulldogs are an experienced bunch with four seniors in their lineup.
"They've been playing since they were freshmen and are very experienced," Groomer said. "Three of them are 6-4 and above, so we are long, lanky and athletic. They are also intelligent basketball players and work well together."
The Schwebach twins -- Austin and Tyler -- lead the way. Austin averages 14.9 points and 12 rebounds per game while Tyler contributes 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.8 steals per contest."
Colby McQuinn (9.9 PPG), Landon Marticke (5.6 PPG) and Korbin Fletchall (4.3 PPG) are also among the contributors to Coach Groomer's team.
The Bulldogs have held opponents to 34 points per game since their season-opening loss.
Stanberry returns to action against Worth County on Tuesday. In the meantime, they've used the break to shore up some things defensively and emphasize the importance of limiting turnovers.
"We talk about defense and holding teams under a certain amount of points," Groomer said. "We have to get stops and get in rotation. At the other end, we have to take care of the basketball. At times, we go through stretches of bad shots and turnovers. We need to shut that down."
Check out the full interview with Coach Groomer below.