(Sterling) -- The Sterling girls basketball team is one win away from a fourth consecutive state basketball appearance.
"The girls know what's at stake," said Coach Josh Pfeiffer. "They're ready to go to work and do what it takes to see if they can punch a ticket to Lincoln."
The Jets (18-6) tested themselves throughout the season. All six of their losses are to teams at least eight games above .500, and two of their losses are to top-ranked Falls City Sacred Heart.
"Playing some of the top teams in the state is awesome," Pfeiffer said. "We are ready to go to battle and do whatever it takes to come out on top."
The Jets opened postseason play with a win over Diller-Odell but lost to Falls City Sacred Heart in subdistrict action.
"I like to think we feel OK," Pfeiffer said. "Our schedule has been tough. When it reaches this time of year, we usually feel confident that we've been prepared. Now it's up to us to put our basketball out there."
The Jets are a guard-oriented bunch, led by the combo of Macy Richardson and Dakotah Ludemann. Lauren Harms, Ella Wingert, Ellie Lafferty and Katy Boldt also contribute to Sterling's offense.
"This squad has been awesome to coach," Pfeiffer said. "They are a competitive group. It's awesome to know they want to come to battle and do whatever the heck it takes to come out on top."
Their district championship opponent, South Platte, enters Friday's contest at 16-6 and has three scorers averaging near 10 points per game -- Lauryn Stanley (10.4 PPG), Haily Koenen (10.0 PPG) and Madison Cheleen (9.1 PPG).
While the Blue Knights are well-rounded, Coach Pfeiffer feels his team has the advantage with depth.
"They are not a deep team," he said. "They'll play six or seven, but I don't know how comfortable they are with their bench. We think that will play to our advantage."
Pfeiffer expects there could be some offensive fireworks Friday night.
They want to run, and we like to run, so winning the transition is a focal point for us," he said. "When they find a rhythm, they start to get scary good, so we need to defend them and keep them from getting those advantages. We can't let them make runs on us."
Check out the full interview with Coach Pfeiffer below.